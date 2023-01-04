Highs, lows and everything in between made up second half of 2022

WAHOO – As we swapped out our 2022 calendars for the 2023 version, the Wahoo Newspaper staff has been taking a look back at the year that was.

There have been plenty of memories made in 2022, with more to come. Join us as we take a look back at the second half of the previous year, and here’s to a great year ahead.

July

Beauty View Farms near Wahoo has found a new market for milk produced by its Guernsey cows. They’re making ice cream. The frozen treat was rolled out on July 4 when pints were sold at the farm by Marie Konecky, Melisa’s grandmother and matriarch of the family farm. The ice cream was also sold at the Saunders County Dairy Women’s booth during the Saunders County Fair.

At the July 5 Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board asked Emergency Manager Terry Miller and Public Works Director Andy Nordstrom to tag team an effort to address the fixable issues with the county’s emergency radio system to keep things going until the system can be replaced, which will take about two years.

The Nebraska Library Commission recently awarded Library Improvement Grants for 2022 totaling $332,471 to 74 Nebraska public libraries, a library consortium and a state-run institutional library. Grant recipients include Mead Public Library, $1,088.00, a smart TV; Valparaiso Public Library, $3,000.00, moveable shelving and children’s area seating; Wahoo Public Library, $6,951.00 and a story walk and Yutan Public Library, $1,040.00 with a young adult area, charging station and books.

Kolton Barnes, 27, was sentenced Monday, July 18, by Saunders County District Court Judge Christina Marroquin to life in prison without parole for first degree murder of his fiancée just over two years ago. Kayla Matulka was found dead on July 15, 2020 in the Malmo home she had just moved into with Barnes and her two children.

The Wahoo Board of Education formed an ad hoc committee made up of board members and administrators to work on the upcoming facilities improvement/addition project. The committee, which includes board members Brett Eddie, Renee Feilmeier and Mike Hancock and Superintendent Brandon Lavaley, High School Principal Vernon Golloday and Athletic Director Robert Barry, was approved during the July 18 school board meeting.

The Saunders County Fair began July 24 under the direction of the weeklong event’s first full-time manager. Linne Vavrina was hired by the Saunders County Agriculture Society in February after the organization realized the duties of running the fair was too much for a volunteer board. Great weather helped boost attendance at various 4-H contests, fair events and the carnival, so much so that parking was an issue at times. Participation in 4-H events also increased, according to Extension Educator Cole Meador.

After claiming the Class B Area 4 Tournament Championship, the Valparaiso Legion baseball team competed at the Class B State Tournament in Broken Bow at the end of July and in early August.

August

The city’s long-awaited first dog park announced its name as officials celebrated a soft opening last week. On Aug. 5, the Wahoo Dog Park Committee opened the Doc Little Dog Park to the public. About a dozen dogs and their owners attended the short ceremony. The park was named after Dr. John Little, also known as “Doc” Little, a former veterinarian that served the Wahoo area.

As the school year began at Wahoo Elementary School, children were greeted by paintings of planets done by Cash Brigham, a former student who is now an eighth grader at Wahoo Middle School. Cash is the son of Melissa and Greg Brigham of Wahoo. When Wahoo Elementary Principal Ben Kreifels saw the painting on display at Sassafrass Galleria in Wahoo caught, he knew he wanted to use them to highlight the theme for the 2022-23 school year, “Above and Beyond.” The paintings were purchased with a pool of money donated by teachers to purchase special items for the school that are outside of their budget allocation.

Students at St. Wenceslaus Elementary School in Wahoo started the 2022-23 school year in their newly renovated school facility. A new cafeteria, music classroom, library, computer room and pre-K classroom were included in the addition.

Story Walk, a partnership between the Wahoo Public Library, the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District and the Lake Wanahoo NRD Recreation Area, opened to the public on Thursday, Aug. 18 with a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony. A Story Walk is an outdoor walking area that follows along to a children’s book.

Officials with NASA’s Earth Science Division visited the Knuth Farm operated by Kerry and Angela Knuth and their sons, Garrison and Gregory, near Mead on Aug. 22 to discuss the integration of satellite imagery and other data with precision agriculture. The visit also included officials from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, including Gregory Ibach, former Nebraska Director of Agriculture and current USDA undersecretary in residence with the office of the vice president/vice chancellor.

The Village of Ceresco welcomed a new police chief in August. Tony Hernandez replaced Steve Anderson, who left his post as police chief earlier this summer after serving in the role for nearly 10 years. Hernandez has been a part-time officer in Ceresco since 2003.

On Aug. 22, Saunders County District Court Judge Christina Marroquin sentenced Jeffrey Ehrlich, 63, of Wahoo to 12 to 18 months in jail for attempt of a class 3 or class 3A felony. The sentence will be served concurrently with the 11 to 13 years in prison Ehrlich received after a jury trial in 2020.

The Saunders County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Aug. 23 to sign a contract with Motorola Solutions for $10.8 million to replace the county’s 17-year-old, conventional 800-megahertz system with a new system that would improve coverage, channel capacity and compatibility with neighboring counties.

Saunders County 4-H members were among 192 4-H members who participated in the 4-H Fashion Show at Grand Island on Saturday, Aug. 27. Bailey Benes received a blue ribbon. Maura Tichota received a purple ribbon. Isabelle Fulks received a blue ribbon. Marissa Tvrdy received a purple ribbon.

At a public “meet-and-greet” on Aug. 31 at Destiny Church, Pastor Rich Vernon said they will renovate the gymnasium (also known as Nelson Hall) and East Hall, a building used as a dormitory on a former college campus in Wahoo. Vernon was speaking as a representative of People of Destiny Ministries, owners of 11 acres of property that was once part of the campus that housed Luther College and later John F. Kennedy College in Wahoo.

September

The proponents in favor of having Wahoo native Howard Hanson inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame were hopeful when he made the final three. But their hopes were dashed Sept. 12 when the Hall of Fame Commission announced civil rights leader Malcolm X had gotten the nod instead of the world-renowned composer and music educator.

Local taxing entities that are increasing property tax revenues by more than 2% in the next budget year had to answer to taxpayers during the inaugural joint public hearing on Sept. 26. Wahoo Public Schools’ Performance Learning Center hosted the hearing, which was attended by representatives from Saunders County, the cities of Wahoo and Ashland and Ashland-Greenwood, Wahoo, Mead and Yutan school districts, along with about 100 members of the public. The government representatives gave presentations about their budgets, property tax requests and tax rates. When the presentations were done, the public was allowed to make comments. But it was not a question-and-answer period, and the government representatives did not answer questions.

A new gazebo in the Valparaiso Village Park was completed in September. The eight-sided shelter has electricity and lights, and can be used for a number of events, said Greg Bouc, the village utilities/maintenance superintendent who spearheaded the project. Bouc was joined by Don Kobza, Rodney Blazek and Bob Rezac, manager of Oak Valley Lumber and Supply, in the project, along with other volunteers.

Longtime restauranteur Ron Tegtmeier opened a new restaurant in Ceresco in September. The Red Rooster’s specialty is chicken, using a special recipe from a storied Lincoln chicken restaurant.

The first phase of a walking path at Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo will go around the long-term care unit, SMC Chief Executive Officer Julie Rezac told the board members, employees, long-term care residents and community members who gathered on Sept. 28 for the short groundbreaking ceremony.

October

The Wahoo Lions Club celebrated its 100th anniversary with a special Business After Hours event on Oct. 20 at the Wahoo State Bank Shed. The Wahoo Lions Club was chartered on May 5, 1922. At the time, it was the only service organization in the community. Earlier in the month, the club installed a new Lions Club sign on Highway 109 near Lake Wanahoo.

The community of Cedar Bluffs suffered a second loss in 2022 with the sudden death of Rob Benke, the longtime chief of the village’s fire department. Benke died Sept. 19 at the age of 64. Jeff Hermanson of Cedar Bluffs, who was also a member of the fire department and a deputy with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department, died on June 22 at the age of 45.

The Wahoo City Council approved plans and specifications for a new fire truck that could cost three-quarters of a million dollars. At the council meeting on Oct. 11, Fire Chief Cody Hull presented the plans and specifications for a new custom rescue/pumper to replace the current custom pumper/tanker for the Wahoo Fire Department.

More than 100 people attended an inception meeting Oct. 11 to reorganize the Saunders County Republican Party at Hilltop Country Club in Wahoo. State and local leaders spoke and officers were elected. John Zaugg, who represents District 2 in the Saunders County Board of Supervisors, was elected the president of the organization. Chris Brabec will serve as vice president and the new secretary will be Laura Herring. Greg Hohl will serve as treasurer after Jan. 1.

With everything on the line, the Yutan-Mead softball team was at their best against Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class C State Championship game on Oct. 14. Powered by six home runs in the third inning, the Patriots defeated the Hawkettes 13-1 in a deciding game two and captured the school’s first state title since 2008. The Patriots beat Polk County in the first round, Saunders County rival Bishop Neumann in the second round and lost to Hastings St. Cecelia in the semifinals. They faced Bishop Neumann again in the loser’s bracket, defeating the Cavaliers 12-0 to get another shot at the championship. Twenty-four hours after Hastings St. Cecelia sent them to the losers bracket, Yutan-Mead defeated the Hawkettes 9-5 in the first game and 13-1 in the deciding game for the state title.

The Bishop Neumann softball team battled NEN to open up the Class C State Softball Tournament at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings on Oct. 12. The Cavaliers beat the Vipers 13-5 and then fell in the next round to Yutan-Mead 3-0. In the loser’s bracket, the Cavaliers defeated Malcolm 7-6 and Central City 18-5 before losing to Yutan-Mead again 13-1.

The Wahoo softball team came from behind to beat Scottsbluff 14-13 in a nail-biter during the first round of the Class B State Softball Championships on Oct. 13, then lost to Grand Island Northwest in the next round. In the loser’s bracket, they fell to Elkhorn to end their time at the state tournament.

The restoration of the headstone for a founder of the Wahoo First United Methodist Church was celebrated during a brief service on Oct. 15. Pastor Michael Carpenter led the service to honor the Rev. Thomas Alexander, a Methodist preacher and circuit rider who helped plant the seed for First United Methodist Church in Wahoo.

Wahoo Public Schools teamed up with the Center for Innovation and Education, part of the Space Foundation, to bring Space in the Community to Wahoo on Oct. 21. Former astronaut Duane “Digger” Carey was the featured speaker, and the event also included an evening of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities that were meant to stimulate the youngsters’ imagination and curiosity. Robotic spheres, drones and rockets were part of the fun.

A hardnosed Yutan football team gave Class C-2 No. 1 Norfolk Catholic a tough contest in the first round of the Class C-2 Football Playoffs on Oct. 28. Heading into halftime, the Chieftains only trailed by a touchdown and ended up losing 28-14 in the end.

In a battle of familiar foes on the gridiron, the Class C-1 No. 8 Wahoo football team fell to Class C-1 No. 7 Columbus Lakeview 28-17 in the first round of the C-1 Football Playoffs on Oct. 28.

It was a battle of gritty quarterback play between Class C-2 No. 6 Bishop Neumann and Class C-2 No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran in the first round of the C-2 Football Playoffs on Oct. 28 in Wahoo. In the end, it was Garret Hoefs and the Warriors that got the upper hand on Connor Schutt and the Cavaliers in a 31-21 upset victory.

November

University of Nebraska-Lincoln leaders and private donors gathered Nov. 4 to mark the official start of construction on the $7.5 million Klosterman Feedlot Innovation Center at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead.

The motto “We are Wahoo” was unveiled at the Wahoo Chamber’s fundraising event Nov. 9 at Starlite Event Center. Theresa Klein, executive director of the Wahoo Area Economic Development Office, said they assembled a rebrand team made up of stakeholders from government, business, school and city organizations. Team members are Ryan Ideus, Josh Krueger, Kevin Stuhr, David Privett, Kathryn Nygren, Katie Ostgren, Melissa Harrel, Ryan Hurst and Klein.

Two incumbents were reelected and another unseated in the Wahoo City Council election on Nov. 8. Incumbent Carl Warford retained his seat in Ward 1 after defeating Sean Kerby in the General Election. Warford earned 244 votes, while Kerby received 206 votes. In Ward 2, challenger Shane Sweet unseated incumbent Karen Boop by garnering over 100 more votes than the incumbent. Sweet received 303 votes, while 184 voters chose Boop.

Wahoo School District voters put two new candidates on the Board of Education, retaining only one incumbent out of three on the ballot. Incumbent Brett Eddie was reelected to the school board with 1,622 votes, the most of any candidate. Earning the second highest number of votes was challenger Bob Sullivan, who had 1,554 ballots cast in his favor. The third-highest number of votes went to Di Pfeiffer, who received 1,525 votes. Lora Iversen, an incumbent, got 1,314 votes, not enough to be reelected. Incumbent Rob Brigham was not retained by voters, receiving 1,294 votes.

Yutan voters elected Mike Kelly during the Nov. 8 General Election. He received 290 votes. Final totals for declared write-in candidate Justin Barney were not available, as write-in votes were still being counted by county election officials. The total number of write-in ballots cast was 169. Kyle Schimenti was elected to replace Kelly as the West Ward representative on the city council. He received 205 votes. There were no other candidates in the race. The East Ward council seat was also unopposed, with incumbent Matt Thompson winning the one-man race with 180 votes.

Frank Albrecht will remain on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors, after he survived a challenge from Don Divis in the Nov. 8 General Election. Albrecht, a republican from Valparaiso, received 1,018 votes in District 7, while 431 voters cast their votes for Divis, a democrat from Ceresco.

Mary Benes tallied more votes than Christopher Dickey on election night to earn a seat on the Raymond Central Board of Education. Benes received 218 votes to Dickey’s 152, added up between the votes cast in Saunders County, Lancaster County and Seward County. Benes will represent the school district’s Ward 6, which encompasses much of the district’s western half south of Valparaiso. Catherine Burklund (Ward 2) and Derek Matulka (Ward 4) both reclaimed their seats after running unopposed.

A photo restoration project that took nearly a year was unveiled on Veteran’s Day during a special ceremony at the Wahoo Veteran’s Memorial Club on Friday, Nov. 11. Dignitaries from veterans organizations and the Daughters of the American Revolution revealed the results of the project, which restored photos of nearly 800 veterans that have graced the walls of the club for decades. Sue Grennan with the Mary Katharine Goddard Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) chapter of Omaha took on the project with help from members of the chapter, including Donna Booth of Malmo and Sherry Hageman of Wahoo.

In accordance with the conditional use permit the Saunders County Board of Supervisors approved for the project, AES representatives gave an update on the solar plant planned near Yutan to the board at its Nov. 15 regular meeting. The firm is required to provide an annual report to the county, among a slew of other regulations in the permit. Page Bolin, AES’s development manager, told the board that if weather permits, they plan to begin construction in February and to wrap up in late 2023.

The Raymond Central girls basketball team has not one, but two new head coaches coming into the 2022-23 season. They are legendary Nebraska high school girls basketball coach Trudy Samuelson and her husband Gary.

After a year of discussion and planning, the first bids for the Wahoo Public Schools’ facilities improvement/addition project may be sent out by the end of the year. At the Wahoo Board of Education meeting on Nov. 21, officials with BVH Architecture and MCL Construction said they are ready to let the first bid package for the project, which will add classrooms, cafeteria space and a competition gym to the middle school/high school.

Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Thomas Klein of Wahoo to the County Court, Sixth Judicial District (consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties) on Nov. 23. Klein, 55, has served as the Saunders County public defender since January 1999. Additionally, he has served as village attorney for the Village of Morse Bluff since 1993. Klein has also worked as managing partner at Haessler, Sullivan, Klein, LTD. since 1999 after having worked his way up from associate attorney in 1993.

December

On the opening day of the high school winter sports season, the Bishop Neumann girls basketball team proved they are not to be taken lightly this year with a 48-41 victory over Class C-1 No. 1 North Bend Central. the defending state champions in Class C-1, on Dec. 1.

Wahoo hosted a multitude of Christmas events the weekend of Dec. 3 and 4 to ring in the holiday season. The Grinch played a starring role in the Christmas in Wahooville activities sponsored by the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce that culminated in a lighted parade on Saturday night. The Saunders County Historical Society’s Christmas on the Prairie returned to a two-day format, with the theme of Christmas wreaths. And the Saunders County Fairgrounds hosted two days of creativity and entertainment with Wahoo Winterfest, a craft/vendor fair with over 60 booths.

Abby’s Angels, a group started in memory of Abby Kubik of Prague, began collecting toys to donate to patients at Children’s Hospital in Omaha.

The Wahoo City Council approved water and sewer rate increases at the Dec. 13 meeting, along with the 2023 budget for the Public Works Department. Ryan Hurst, general manager of Wahoo Utilities, said the rate increase was needed to pay for necessary infrastructure improvements.

During public hearings held at Mead High School on Dec. 14, rural landowner Stan Keiser asked the state not to approve a permit by the AltEn plant owners to discharge industrial storm water. Another public hearing concerned an application by the AltEn Facility Response Group (AFRG), for approval of a proposed wastewater Remedial Action Plan (RAP).

Wahoo was chosen to play host to an online talk show focused on agriculture. On Dec. 14, Farm Journal Studios, part of the Farm Journal multimedia company, filmed eight episodes of “The Farmer’s Table,” which will be aired in the spring. Local dairy farmer Melisa Konecky was among the three farmers that made up the panel for the first four episodes. She was joined by Lukas Fricke of Ulysses and Jordan Emanuel of North Bend.

The Cedar Bluffs American Legion was packed with family and friends on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17, to witness seven veterans receive Quilts of Valor from the Quilts of Valor No. 55259 of Fremont. Quilts were presented to Ronald Freeman, Army, 1967-72; Norman Gerrard, Navy, 1954-57; Loyd Dean Janovec, Army, 1966-97; Dan Kortum, Navy, 1967-72; Ronald J. Nick, Marines, 1965-68; John Randall Reiger, Army, 1954-56 and Larry Wagner, Army, 1966-72. The quilts were made by Kathy Wesch and Sherry Mason, both of Cedar Bluffs, and Malinda Stanley of Omaha.