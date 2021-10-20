Hidden historical monuments exist in Saunders County

Petelesharo agreed that the Pawnee would no longer raid white settlements. Of course, during the meeting, the wagon was raided and Thayer was relieved of his lunch and a 35-year-old bottle of brandy.

Fifty years later, Thayer was the only person still alive who had attended the Pawnee council. He was present when the marker was placed.

Barnes said there were plans to expand the site into a major monument that could be seen as people traveled on the train from Omaha to Fremont. But for some reason, these plans never materialized.

Instead, the marker lay forgotten. Trees have grown up around it. The landowner is aware that the marker is there, and the history behind it, but she doesn’t plan to let anybody know it is there, Barnes explained.

But Barnes knows, and so do many others now that he has put it in his book.

Including Saunders County history buffs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s actually the oldest state placed historical monument in the state, and it’s right here, right up the road, which was kind of cool,” he told the audience.

Barnes also told of another spot in northern Saunders County that has historical significance and was once marked by a monument.