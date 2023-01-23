Help stop wildlife crime with new reporting tool

LINCOLN – Helping law enforcement eliminate poaching in Nebraska just got a little easier, thanks to a new program by Nebraska Game and Parks.

The new online reporting tool allows people to anonymously report suspected wildlife violations through a form at OutdoorNebraska.gov/WildlifeCrimestoppers. People can submit photos and even indicate if they are interested in a reward if charges are filed because of their tip.

Once submitted, the report goes directly to the conservation officer in the county where the incident is suspected.

“With this form, we’ll be able to utilize technology in new ways to collect and forward more accurate and timely information to our conservation officers to assist with their investigations,” said Travis Shepler, Law Enforcement assistant division administrator, who created the new tool.

While the digital form is the preferred method to report, people may still report game or fish violations via the toll-free Nebraska Wildlife Crimestoppers hotline at 800-742-7627 or by contacting their nearest conservation officer. Find yours at OutdoorNebraska.gov/ConservationOfficers.

Nebraska Wildlife Crimestoppers is a cooperative wildlife law enforcement program sponsored by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Nebraska Wildlife Protectors Association.