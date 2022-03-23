Help needed to keep Cedar Bluffs Senior Center open

CEDAR BLUFFS – The bricks need a little attention on the exterior of the senior center in downtown Cedar Bluffs to keep the building from deteriorating.

But it won’t be necessary if the organizers of the facility can’t attract more people to eat and volunteer there.

Mary Shonka, who is the manager of the Cedar Bluffs Senior Center and Community Coffee Bar as well as president of Friendly Neighbors, the organization that operates the facility, is reopening the center on April 1 after it was closed for a month.

The center was closed in March because Shonka was recovering from surgery. She is the one who opens the center, gets it ready for the coffee bar and lunch, cleans up afterwards and makes sure things keep running.

Shonka’s husband, Donald Shonka, is also a big contributor. He drives to Fremont to pick up the meals.

“I can’t do it without him,” she said.

Mindy Siebels comes to the center at lunch time to help serve and clean up. Shonka said Siebels works from home and comes over on her lunch hour to help out.

“She’s a blessing,” Shonka said.

They are all unpaid volunteers. And when Shonka or her husband are not available, the center does not open.

That’s why they need more people to help keep the facility open. It’s a place where anyone of any age can gather for good food, conversation and companionship. The center also has a lending library.

But Shonka needs help to keep the center open.

“I need people who are willing to step forward,” Shonka said.

That starts with Friendly Neighbors board members. It takes just $1 to join the organization and have a say in how the senior center runs during meetings on the second Wednesday of every month. They do not need to be senior citizens to join.

The senior center is open just two days a week, Wednesday and Friday. In the morning, there is what Shonka calls the Community Coffee Bar, from 8 to 10 a.m. They serve all the coffee you can drink for $1.25, plus rolls, donuts or sometimes cake.

At 10 a.m., the center shifts to lunch service. Congregate meals are purchased through Treat America, a food service company out of Omaha, and picked up at the Friendship Center in Fremont through an agreement Shonka negotiated with the company.

The price of the meal is $5.50, which covers the cost charged by Treat America, plus tax, Shonka said. She encourages everyone to come and eat at the center because the must purchase a minimum number of meals.

“We serve anyone of any age because we have a quota of 10 and we can’t get 10 without them,” she said.

Often Shonka has to call to invite people to come dine to reach the quota. They are not allowed to keep any leftovers at the center, so all diners are served large portions and usually have a container to take home as well, she said.

Shonka kept the senior center doors open for the most part through the COVID-19 pandemic. They closed on March 17, 2020 but opened a short time later, Shonka said.

That is until Shonka and her husband came down with COVID-19 in November 2020. The center closed for about a month as they recovered.

The center used to be open three days a week, but the regulars started to dwindle and they dropped Mondays. Shonka said in the past they would play cards after the meal, but these days there are few card players to stick around for a game.

The center receives a stipend from the county for every meal served to a resident over the age of 60. But donations from local organizations and citizens are also necessary to keep the doors open. Shonka said the Cedar Bluffs businesses, organizations and churches have been very generous.

“So they keep us going,” she said.

Some of the operating budget will be used to fix the loose bricks on the outside of the building, a situation Shonka was recently made aware of. She is getting an estimate for repair, but notes that she will consult the Friendly Neighbors board when hiring a contractor.

“This is a decision I cannot and will not make on my own,” she said on a post to the Cedar Bluffs Community Facebook page on Sunday.

Shonka took over the senior center in 2009 after she lost her job a few months earlier. She started going to the center and quickly became a volunteer.

She has enjoyed her time working at the center, and is adamant that it will stay open.

“When you see them throwing dirt in my face you will know I’m done because I will keep this center open if it kills me,” she said.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.