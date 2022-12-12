Heimstra to present Fall Honors Project

WAYNE – Wayne State honors students will present their research to the public on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9. The 30-minute presentations are the culmination of the course of study in the Honors Program and are certain to provide interesting facts on a variety of topics. Each presentation will include time for questions from the audience. All presentations are free and open to the public.
Halle Hiemstra of Wahoo will present “Gaining Grateful Grads: Cultivating Donors Through Emerging Marketing Strategies” Friday, Dec. 9 from 1:30 to 2 p.m. in the Kanter Student Center: Niobrara West. Hiemstra’s instructor is Dr. Pat Lutt.