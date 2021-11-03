Health department offering booster doses of vaccine

FREMONT – Three Rivers Public Health Department will be offering booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine starting this week.
Many individuals who received Moderna or Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine can now consider booster doses for increased protection heading into the holiday season, according to the health department.
After reviewing research, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have found that booster doses of all available COVID-19 vaccines are not only safe, but significantly improve protection against both infection and serious illness, including from the delta variant.
Fully vaccinated people may also now choose any of the three available COVID-19 vaccines for their booster doses when they are eligible, regardless of the vaccine used during their initial immunization.
“We want those who are eligible to get a booster dose and to get the dose that is available to them. If you have questions about which vaccine to get, please visit with your health care provider,” said Terra Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
Anyone who is 18 years and older and received the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine should receive a booster of any of the three available vaccines after at least two months have passed since their initial dose.
As with people vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, those who received Moderna vaccine should get a booster dose, according to the CDC, if at least six months have passed since they completed their initial course of vaccination, and they are:
- 65 years and older
- Ages 18 and older who live in long-term care settings
- Ages 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions
- Ages 18 and older who live or work in high-risk occupational settings
Three Rivers will also offer booster doses at its COVID-19 walk-in clinics. In Wahoo, the clinics are held on the first and third Mondays of the month at the health department’s clinic at Lake Wanahoo. The vaccine boosters are also available at the Three Rivers clinic in Fremont on Tuesdays and Fridays. The health department is located at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave.
The Wahoo Pharmacy offers the vaccine as well. On Mondays and Fridays the Pfizer vaccine is offered. The Moderna vaccine is available on Wednesday and Thursday. The pharmacy is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Those who are homebound or require special accommodations and wish to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine, can contact the health department at 402-704-2245.
The Three Rivers Data Dashboard is updated each weekday and can be found at: https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.