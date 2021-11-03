Health department offering booster doses of vaccine

FREMONT – Three Rivers Public Health Department will be offering booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine starting this week.

Many individuals who received Moderna or Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine can now consider booster doses for increased protection heading into the holiday season, according to the health department.

After reviewing research, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have found that booster doses of all available COVID-19 vaccines are not only safe, but significantly improve protection against both infection and serious illness, including from the delta variant.

Fully vaccinated people may also now choose any of the three available COVID-19 vaccines for their booster doses when they are eligible, regardless of the vaccine used during their initial immunization.

“We want those who are eligible to get a booster dose and to get the dose that is available to them. If you have questions about which vaccine to get, please visit with your health care provider,” said Terra Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department.