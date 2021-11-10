Happy Hearts Daycare and Preschool enjoying recently expanded space

When Kevin and Sandy’s daughter and son-in-law, Katie and Dan Bunjer, started their family, they were in a similar predicament as their parents had been. They needed daycare for their children, but the options were limited because the area daycares were already full in Wahoo.

“We found there was such a need here,” said Sandy.

Katie and Dan took matters into their own hands and remodeled the garage of their home into a daycare, with help from Kevin and Sandy. Sandy also assisted with the daycare once it was up and running.

They soon outgrew the converted garage and began searching for a location outside of Katie and Dan’s home. They found an available building in 2007 and began work to renovate it from an industrial space to a daycare facility.

Before the owners knew the city utility building was going to be available, they needed more space for a summer program for school-aged children. They purchased a building across the street that had been a hair salon and storage space. They have since transferred the summer program back to their main facility and sold the building.