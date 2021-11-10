Happy Hearts Daycare and Preschool enjoying recently expanded space

WAHOO – The owners of a Wahoo child care facility have a habit of turning former industrial buildings into spacious areas for children to play and learn.
Sandy and Kevin Stark and Katie and Dan Bunjer own and operate Happy Hearts Daycare, Preschool Academy and Activity Center in Wahoo. The quartet have been in the business of taking care of children for many years.
The original home of the daycare center is located in a building that formerly housed a propane company. They remodeled the structure in 2007.
Two years ago, the owners took possession of a building formerly used by Wahoo Utilities and transformed it into more space for the day care.
In May, they officially opened the new Activity Center. It has a bright, open space that provides a place for kids to be active indoors and also includes new classrooms.
Kevin and Sandy Stark opened their first daycare, Kiddie Korner, in Valparaiso in 1986 when their children were little. At the time, there was no preschool in the community either.
“We wanted quality daycare for our kids,” said Kevin.
They operated the daycare until 1993, when Kevin’s job as an electrical engineer took the family to Ireland. They sold the daycare to a teacher. It is still in operation today, Sandy said.
When Kevin and Sandy’s daughter and son-in-law, Katie and Dan Bunjer, started their family, they were in a similar predicament as their parents had been. They needed daycare for their children, but the options were limited because the area daycares were already full in Wahoo.
“We found there was such a need here,” said Sandy.
Katie and Dan took matters into their own hands and remodeled the garage of their home into a daycare, with help from Kevin and Sandy. Sandy also assisted with the daycare once it was up and running.
They soon outgrew the converted garage and began searching for a location outside of Katie and Dan’s home. They found an available building in 2007 and began work to renovate it from an industrial space to a daycare facility.
Before the owners knew the city utility building was going to be available, they needed more space for a summer program for school-aged children. They purchased a building across the street that had been a hair salon and storage space. They have since transferred the summer program back to their main facility and sold the building.
Converting the city utility building into a daycare facility was not easy. The structure had an office space covered in wood paneling straight from the 1970s, and the rest of the building was made up of four bays.
“It was raw,” Sandy said.
The Starks and Bunjers gutted the office and turned the rest of the work over to Kevin Wolfe Construction of Valparaiso, the same company that did the renovation on the original day care building.
They added insulation and filled in a drain that ran through the middle of the concrete floor. The interior was turned into classrooms and an indoor play area.
The exterior matches the original building as much as possible. Kevin said they complied with the City of Wahoo’s regulations regarding businesses located along the Chestnut Street corridor.
Between the two buildings, they planted grass and installed an outdoor playground surrounded by fencing to keep the children safe.
The indoor play area is the real eye-catcher of the entire renovation. The large space is softened with a rubber matting on the floor that prevents injuries as the kids are playing.
“The staff and kids love the play area,” Sandy said.
With the new space, there are plans to expand programming. Sandy said they are looking at adding more space for the 4- and 5-year-olds because there is a need in the community.
Even though the activity center is brand new, the owners are already planning to make additions. Kevin said they are installing a kitchenette soon. This will be useful as they offer the activity center for rentals.
Kevin and Sandy have already had calls from the people interested in holding graduation and birthday parties there. They will be renting the space for such occasions, as well as meetings and other events.
The owners continue to look at other ways to serve the community.
Despite rising costs for groceries, utilities and other necessary items, rates have stayed the same for some time.
“We haven’t raised our rates for over a year,” Sandy said.
They pride themselves on having a great staff and are planning to increase wages next month to reward them, Kevin said.
“We’ve been really fortunate we don’t have much turnover,” he said.
The owners have recently
learned of grants that are available for day care operations. They received a $10,000 Nebraska Childcare Expansion grant from the state Department of Health and Human Services to expand their facility.
Operating a day care has been a challenge with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were hit hard at first,” Sandy said.
As parents began working from home, they did not need day care. Also, Happy Hearts relied on the local school district to bus students to the day care after school. When the schools closed, that was not available.
These challenges led the owners to apply for the grant. They are looking at others in the future.
The need for daycare continues to be an issue in Wahoo. Happy Hearts Director Laura Weist said they receive calls every day from parents inquiring about child care. To date, they care for 120 kids from 90 families.
That’s why the Happy Hearts owners continue to update and improve their facilities and expand their programming to meet the needs of the community.
“Because the need is there,” Sandy said.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.