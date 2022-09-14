Hanson passed over for Hall of Fame again

WAHOO – The proponents in favor of having Wahoo native Howard Hanson inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame were hopeful when he made the final three.

But their hopes were dashed Monday when the Hall of Fame Commission announced civil rights leader Malcolm X had gotten the nod.

Eric Bachenberg and Mary Bargen were in attendance at the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln when the proclamation was made. Even those who weren’t there in person were affected by the news.

“We were obviously disappointed that Hanson was not nominated,” said Lisa Brichacek, a member of the Saunders County Historical Society board of directors.

Hanson was nominated by Bachenberg, a Lincoln resident who has a keen interest in Saunders County history. His ancestors settled in the Ceresco area after the Civil War.

Along with his interest in history, Bachenberg is a musician, singer and fan of music in general, especially classical. He learned about Hanson through a friend who owned a record store that specialized in classical music.

After becoming a fan of Hanson’s music, Bachenberg began to learn more about the man behind the music.

Hanson began playing the piano at the age of 7 and also learned to play cello. He graduated from Wahoo High School and studied music at Northwestern University, where he also served as an instructor in 1915-16. After graduation he taught at College of the Pacific in San Jose, California. He became dean of the Conservatory of Fine Arts there in 1919.

He was selected to lead the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York in 1924. He was director for the school for 40 years and helped make the music conservatory one of the most influential in the world.

While at Eastman, Hanson continued to compose music. His Swedish heritage influenced his work throughout his life. The piece that won the 1944 Pulitzer Prize for Music, “Symphony No. 4,” was dedicated to his father, a Swedish immigrant. Hanson also authored textbooks on music theory which are still being taught today.

When he learned of Hanson’s accomplishments, Bachenberg began collecting Hanson’s written music and recordings. He has a recording of Hanson leading the Eastman Symphony Orchestra as it plays one of his compositions.

“You rarely hear a composer conducting an orchestra playing his work,” Bachenberg said.

Bachenberg compares Hanson’s work in music to the accomplishments Hall of Fame inductees Willa Cather, Mari Sandoz and John G. Neihardt made to literature.

“Howard Hanson is pretty music the same thing in music and what he did for music education on top of that,” he said.

Unfortunately, the third time wasn’t the charm for Hanson. This was the third nomination submitted for the Hall of Fame, all done by Bachenberg dating back to 1996.

“I nominated him three times in 25 years,” Bachenberg said.

The first nomination was in 1996, the centennial year of Hanson’s birth in Wahoo. Nathan Gold, a businessman, civic leader and philanthropist from Lincoln was inducted that year. He operated the family business, Gold and Co. Department Store, for many years.

The commission only inducts one person every five years into the Nebraska Hall of Fame. And the criteria for nomination changed and Hanson was not eligible for many years.

Once Hanson’s eligibility returned, Bachenberg again submitted a nomination, this time in 2017. That year, Bachenberg, Bergan and Wahoo Mayor Jerry Johnson testified as to why Hanson should be included in the Hall of Fame. They emphasized his music, his significance to Wahoo and his impact on music education.

Again, Hanson was set aside for another inductee. The commission chose Thomas R. Kimball, an accomplished architect who worked on the Trans-Mississippi and International Exposition in Omaha and designed the Omaha Public Library and St. Cecilia’s Cathedral in Omaha. He served on the Nebraska State Capitol Commission from 1919 to 1932.

After waiting another five years, Bachenberg offered another nomination to the commission. This time, he talked about how Hanson’s music has endured over the years. The composer has been “rediscovered” by classical musicians and fans, and is now the subject of a book by Dr. Scott Watkins, professor of piano at Jacksonville University in Florida.

There are newly discovered compositions by Hanson being unearthed all the time, according to Bachenberg. Manuscripts lost for years have reappeared, bringing Hanson’s music back to life.

“Now you can hear that music again,” Bachenberg said.

Hanson’s influence in music education is significant as well. Bachenberg said Hanson helped create advanced degrees in music.

“Now, largely through his influence, you can get a masters and doctorate in just about any aspect of music teaching and performance, something Hanson himself couldn’t get,” Bachenberg said.

The famed musician, composer and educator never forgot his hometown. Bachenberg said Hanson regularly visited Wahoo and “wherever he went, he took a bit of Wahoo with him.”

His hometown didn’t forget Hanson either. When he would return, it was like a homecoming, with so many people who remembered Hanson from his childhood.

Members of Hanson’s family visited Wahoo last year when the Saunders County Historical Society celebrated Hanson’s 125th birthday with a series of events. Some of the events were held at Hanson’s birthplace and childhood home, a Queen Anne-style home that is now being used by the historical society to hold events.

A new campaign to raise money for repairs and upkeep on Hanson House, as it is called by the historical society, began last year during the birthday celebration. The plans include restoration of the piano Hanson used as a child.

Although Hanson did not get inducted into the Hall of Fame this time, his selection as one of the top three nominees is quite an honor, Brichacek said.

“Just to be put in the top that, that was pretty telling of how the committee viewed Howard and knew that he deserved recognition,” she said.

The third nominee in the top 3 was Louise Pound, a scholar in English, linguistics and folklore from Lincoln. She taught for 50 years at the University of Nebraska and wrote several books. She was also a stop athlete in multiple sports.

‘Malcolm X was born in 1925 in Omaha as Malcolm Little. His family fled Nebraska less than two years later after receiving threats from the Ku Klux Klan. He returned to the city a few months before his death to participate in a public forum.

“Malcolm X used the lessons he learned early in his life and his intellectual power, dedication and perseverance in the fight for freedom and equality for all during the civil rights movement in America,” said Ron Hull, chairman of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission. “His work and his legacy continue to impact citizens of the world.”

Bachenberg said he is not sure if he will nominate Hanson again in five years when the process begins again, but he hopes if he is not able to, that someone else will pick up the baton to make sure this “giant” of classical music is recognized for the significant contributions he has made to the state, and to the world.

“He really ought to be in the Hall of Fame,” he said.

