Hackberry Park Expansion includes tree planting

WAHOO – New trees have been added to Hackberry Park after the city’s Parks and Recreation Department received a grant.

The Ten Free Trees program, an effort of the Nebraska Forest Service and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, provided the City of Wahoo Parks and Recreation Department with 10 free trees for the Hackberry Park expansion project.

The Hackberry Park expansion project was completed in the summer of 2022 and includes two new baseball/softball fields with a restroom and concession building, additional parking, and new multi-purpose fields for soccer and flag football. The trees were planted in key areas to eventually provide park users and spectators shade during the events and activities at the park.

The tree program was created to revive the community forests in Nebraska, which have been hit hard by issues like extreme weather, insects, disease and lack of diversity.

Many communities face challenges from the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle that was first discovered in Nebraska in 2016.

Although the insect hasn’t officially been confirmed in Wahoo, it has been discovered in Ashland, Fremont, Lincoln, Omaha, Seward and Columbus.

Diversity will help community forests become more resilient. The wide variety of quality species of trees provided to the City of Wahoo with help expand the tree population in the community.

The grant also emphasizes tree-related educational events and community celebrations that promote trees and fall planting.

In addition to simply planting more trees, the program goals include increasing appreciation and awareness of the value of community forests in Nebraska. Special emphasis is placed on species diversity and higher impact projects, especially street tree planting and projects in neighborhoods of highest need.

Ten Free Trees is supported by the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Trees for Nebraska Towns Initiative funded by the Nebraska Environmental Trust, and a U.S. Forest Service Landscape Scale Restoration grant received by the Nebraska Forest Service.

