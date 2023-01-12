GWDF members hear recap of Wahoo Public Schools’ building project

WAHOO – The Greater Wahoo Development Foundation often brings in speakers from out of town to talk about economic development.

This month, they stayed closer to home, with a presentation by the local public school superintendent describing the district’s current building project.

Brandon Lavaley, superintendent of Wahoo Public Schools, spoke to the GWDF during the monthly lunch meeting on Jan. 4 at Heritage Inn in Wahoo.

The Wahoo Board of Education is getting ready to go out for bids for a $40 million project that will build an addition onto the middle school/high school.

The addition will include 19 classrooms, expanded cafeteria, a practice gymnasium, improved career technical education (CTE) classrooms, a new entrance, expanded parking, new the HVAC systems and other amenities.

A second project, outside of the $40 million project, is also planned to upgrade the HVAC system at the elementary school.

Lavaley said his ultimate reason for speaking to the GWDF was to derail any rumors about the project. GWDF Board Member Chase Manstedt said one of the organization’s goals is to “squash misinformation as soon as possible.”

“Our responsibility as our little group, if nothing else comes of it, is to control the narrative and ensure that accurate information gets out to the public,” he said.

One of the misunderstandings when it comes to the project concerns financing. Lavaley explained that after the 2018 bond issue failed, the school board formed a committee to look at the issues that remained. The committee was made up of a cross-section of people from the community, he said.

The committee determined that another bond would be difficult to pass, and as a result, the board should seek alternative financing to expand facilities to meet growing enrollment.

“That’s why the (school) board, after a lot of research, went the interlocal agency route,” Lavaley said.

The district entered into an interlocal agreement with Educational Service Unit (ESU) 2 in Fremont to finance $30 million of the project. The plan is to pay off the loan over approximately 20 years, which is also the amount of time it generally takes for pay off a bond issue, Lavaley said.

It is a fairly new method of financing for school districts, Lavaley said. Public schools in Grand Island, Beatrice and David City have used it in recent years.

The other $10 million will come from money that has been put aside in the district’s special building fund over the past few years.

By using an interlocal agreement to finance part of the project, the district will not increase its general fund levy, Lavaley said.

The state has capped general fund levies at $1.05 per $100 of valuation for the past several years. Special building fund levies are restricted to $0.14, but can go up to $0.175 if voted on by patrons. The special building fund levy falls under the $1.05 statutory maximum levy, according to the Nebraska Department of Education website.

Projected growth is one of the catalysts for this project. Lavaley said the district has grown an average of 1 to 1.5% each year. But new housing developments in the works or being planned will bring more kids to the district at a rate of 1.3 to 1.5 per house.

“And they have to go to school somewhere,” said Lavaley. “We’re already over capacity at the elementary, middle school and high school as it sits today, let alone any growth that happens from this point.”

Even with the planned addition, the district will still have to plan for more growth in the future, according to Lavaley.

“If we maintain 1.5% (growth), this probably buys us 15 years, maybe 20 if we really force it, so we want to get as close to the term of it as we can,” he said.

However, if growth speeds up, that will cut the amount of time this project buys the district before more building is necessary, Lavaley cautioned. That is why the board will begin looking at the future “as soon as this project is on its way,” he added.

Financing the project before interest rates skyrocketed benefitted the district to the tune of a few million dollars.

“If we would’ve waited three or four months, it would’ve cost us $4 million,” Lavaley said.

A definite timeline for the project has not yet been set, but the board is voting on two bid packages soon. The first is for earth work, flat work and steel erection and is on the school board’s agenda this month, Lavaley said.

The second bid package will include all of the rest of the project and is expected to be voted on by the school board in February or March.

If the bids are sent out as scheduled, construction could begin in a few months.

“If that happens, we’ll break ground the first of March,” Lavaley said.

Of course, supply chain issues could be a factor in the completion date. Lavaley said they’ve already been told that parts of the HVAC system are on a waiting list that is 50 weeks, while other materials like the precast concrete walls could be delayed more than six months.

However, if all goes well, the project could be ready for students by the middle of the 2024-25 school year, the superintendent said.

The project includes adding a new gymnasium to address lack of space for physical education classes. Currently, middle school students take PE once a day for only one semester each year. The freshman PE class and a weight class later on in the high school years are the only physical education offered for high school students, Lavaley said.

“We need PE space,” he said.

The gym will be sized for competition, but fitted only for PE classes and sports practices at this time.

“Some time in the future we hope that its’ able to accommodate activities,” Lavaley said. “Right now, the purpose is PE and solely PE.”

Manstedt, who is chief financial officer at Saunders Medical Center and whose daughters attend Wahoo Public Schools, said the lack of PE classes is a concern.

“It’s tied to the mental health issues we see and to the obesity epidemic in youth,” he said.

Another aspect of the plan is to move the fifth grade from the elementary building to the middle school to create more space at the elementary.

“We have capacity issues at the elementary, middle school and high school and we have to try to address those in one project,” Lavaley said.

Relocating fifth grade will be temporary, but Lavaley did not say for how long, or if the grade would move back to the elementary building.