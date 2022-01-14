GWDF elects board members

WAHOO – During the first meeting of 2022, the Greater Wahoo Development Foundation elected four new members to the Board of Directors on Jan. 5.

Ryan Hurst, Ryan Ideus, Julie Rezac and Audrey Vaught were elected to the Class of 2024.

They join board members Tracey Johnson, Chase Manstedt, Tyler Pacas, Kevin Stuhr (Class of 2022) and Rob Brigham, Jovan Lausterer, Stuart Krejci and Josh Krueger (Class of 2023).

The board will meet at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at the Clint Johannes Education Building at Lake Wanahoo to elect officers followed by strategic planning for the GWDF membership at 8 a.m.

Reach the Wahoo Newspaper staff at news@wahoonewspaper.com.