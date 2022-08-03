Great weather and volunteers helped county fair run smoothly

WAHOO – Aside from a little bit of rain and a couple of lightning flashes, the weather for the 2022 Saunders County Fair was perfect.

And the rest of the fair went pretty smoothly as well.

Temperatures stayed mostly in the 80s throughout the week, rising into the low 90s during the daytime hours ocasionally as the eight days of fair fun lasted from July 24 to 31.

“We couldn’t have asked for better weather, which no doubt helped boost attendance for our events and fair in general,” said Fair Manager Linne Vavrina, who was hired as the fair’s first manager by the Saunders County Agricultural Society in February after the organization realized the duties of running a county fair the size of Saunders County’s was too much for a volunteer board.

Exact figures were not available as of press deadlines, but by all accounts attendance was up across the board, from 4-H events to motorsports to the carnival.

Vavrina said the Craig Morgan concert on Saturday night had the best crowd of any concert at the fair since the event was added a few years ago.

Friday night’s Demolition Derby had possibly the highest attendance ever, according to the fair manager, with many fans forced to stand because the bleachers were full.

The Sunset Sips event on July 27 returned to the Open Air Pavilion as a true wine and craft beer tasting event, which also attracted a large crowd.

“This year helped us learn, and there are definitely some things we can adjust,” Vavrina said. “But in the end, when the ticket gates are busy, the food and beer is flowing, and the stands are full of people, in my opinion that’s an OK problem to have.”

Another problem that goes along with larger crowds is parking. Vavrina admitted organizers will need to focus on parking in the future.

“As the fair grows, the attendance is growing, and we’ve also seen an increase in 4-H enrollment,” she said. “We are looking into options and solutions to help accommodate for more parking and will likely be on our top priority list for next year.”

Another popular part of the fair continues to be food options. Along with the traditional food stands, fair oganizers added food trucks in recent years, and had even more this year.

Most of the food trucks followed the midway schedule and were open during the evening hours, although a coffee truck parked at the fairgrounds in the morning was a big hit, Vavrina said.

Several new events were added to the fair schedule this year to keep things interesting, Vavrina said.

Polka joined the nighttime lineup on July 26 and there were free yoga classes offered in the mornings on July 25 and 26.

Remote stock car racing was another new activity that was scheduled for July 27 and July 28. Spectators were also treated to demonstrations by Saunders County Robotics and Wahoo Martial Arts during fair week.

“I hope to continue that in the future,” said Vavrina. “They don’t need to always be large, major changes, but just enough to keep things fresh.”

On the 4-H side of things, Extension Educator Cole Meador said the beautiful weather helped make fair week a success.

“It was a nice, quiet week,” he said. “All the judges came like they were supposed to and everything just flowed.”

On Monday, the final number of 4-H entries had not yet been tabulated, but Meador estimated that participation across the board was up or steady compared to last year.

With new families joining 4-H, Vavrina’s goal was to communicate better with people attending the fair to familiarize them with the schedule and fairgrounds.

“We added some new signage, posted schedules, printed maps and offered more visuals to hopefully help communicate better to our fairgoers. I received a lot of positive feedback on that,” she said.

There is also positive feedback for the Meritorious Service Award handed out at the end of the fair each year to honor a person or organization that has contributed to the fair’s success over the years.

Doug Tetley, the longtime groundskeeper for the Saunders County Fairgrounds, was recognized for his work over the years.

And this year, the 4-H Council gave out a second Meritorious Service Award. Sonia Sherman of Ashland was honored for her work in the static exhibits as a superintendent and for her membership on the 4-H Council and the Saunders County Extension Board.

While the weather was better than normal, it was not perfect. Rain caused a few issues in the early days of fair week.

There were two very minor changes to the 4-H schedule due to weather this year. On July 25 the 4-H Archery Contest was moved from the Rodeo Arena to the Gayle Hattan Pavilion because there was a chance of rain.

Inclement weather shut down the Saunders County Amusement Association carnival for a short time on July 23 and 26, according to SCAA President Robert Spicka. Fortunately, they were able to get the rides and games going again after about an hour.

Spicka said there is usually at least one night where the carnival is shut down for the entire evening because of bad weather.

One of those shut downs occurred during wrist band night. Spicka said the line at the ticket booth was past the Boy Scout food stand at one point, causing people to wait for about an hour. Many had just purchased their wrist band when the rain hit. So the SCAA honored the wrist bands the next night as well.

While the number of tickets sold was not available before press deadline, Spicka estimated sales were up this year.

“We had good crowds,” he said.

Spicka said attendance has grown steadily over the years.

The weather was a factor.

“It started off warm but the rest of the week was really good weather,” Spicka said.

The rides and games are staffed by volunteers each year, and there were more people donating their time this year than in 2021, Spicka said.

“We can’t do it without (volunteers),” he added. “When they do show up, it makes it so much easier.”

The need for volunteers will continue, however, as longtime SCAA members start to step aside to let younger people join.

“The torch has to get passed,” Spicka said.

The hard work put in by the volunteers of the SCAA, the ag society, 4-H Council, local agricultural organizations, the Wahoo Saddle Club and the extra effort put forth by the employees of Saunders County Extension make fair week and the preceding rodeo nights truly a local tradition and one of the best fairs in the state, Vavrina said.

“There’s a lot of moving parts, and there’s many things going on in the background that most people don’t even realize,” she said. “It’s not perfect, and there’s always room for improvement, but I think we are moving in the right direction.”

