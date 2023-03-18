Grants offered to support rural emergency services across Nebraska

LINCOLN – Through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act appropriated by LB1014, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has offered Equipment and Rural Ambulance Replacement grants to Nebraska-licensed Emergency Medical Services (EMS) across the state.

The $5 million EMS Equipment grant is intended to provide funding for the one-time purchase of emergency medical equipment. DHHS has offered 108 awards. LB1014 includes language aimed at prioritizing rural, volunteer, and high-need jurisdictions.

Applications were scored with highest points offered to services meeting those criteria. All applicants offered awards are volunteer services. Awards have been offered not to exceed $50,000.

The $20 million Rural Ambulance Replacement grant is intended to assist EMS across Nebraska in replacing aging ambulance fleets. DHHS offered awards to all eligible applicants. 214 total purchases will be supported. Awards have been offered not to exceed $150,000.

“DHHS is thankful to be able to support so much of the EMS community across the state. I look forward to the positive impact these grants will have on Nebraskans when they need it most,” said DHHS Chief Executive Officer Dannette R. Smith.

In total, DHHS received 320 eligible applications for one or both grant programs, representing approximately three-quarters of the licensed EMS services in the state. EMS services in 87 of Nebraska’s 93 counties have been offered an EMS equipment grant, rural ambulance replacement grant, or both.