Governor talks about four key accomplishments from 2022 Legislative session

WAHOO – Gov. Pete Ricketts held a town hall meeting in Wahoo last week to discuss the “historic” 2022 Legislative Session.

Ricketts spoke in a meeting room at Union Bank and Trust to a small but enthusiastic crowd on the afternoon of June 10 with State Sen. Bruce Bostelman and County Supervisor Tom Hrdlicka in attendance.

The second session of the 107th Legislature concluded April 20. Ricketts praised the Legislature for accomplishing a lot in the short 60-day session.

“The session will go down in history as the finest, if not the finest in the Unicameral’s history, because of the amount of things that got accomplished,” he said.

The governor highlighted four key accomplishments during the session – tax relief, investing in public safety for law enforcement, preserving the state’s water resources and allotting American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

In his eight years in office, Ricketts said he has worked with the Legislature to reduce government spending, which is now at an average annual growth rate of 2.8%. This helped allow for record-setting tax relief this session, including rebates on property taxes paid to schools and community colleges, phasing down individual and business income tax rates and phasing out taxes on Social Security income by 2025.

Public safety and law enforcement will benefit because the Legislature allocated money for a new state penitentiary and expansion of the law enforcement training center at Grand Island during the 2022 session.

“I cannot think of another time the Legislature has invested more in public safety and law enforcement,” said Ricketts.

Ricketts commended the state senators for passing LB 1015 authorizing the Perkins County Canal, which will protect the state’s legal rights to water in the South Platte River. This will ensure Colorado lives up to the compact it signed with Nebraska nearly 100 years ago that requires Colorado to provide a set amount of water throughout the year, not just during the irrigation season, as it does now.

Locally, the Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability (STARWARS) project provided $22 million for the Wahoo Creek Watershed plan to reduce flooding damage, improve water quality and improve wildlife and aquatic habitats with the construction of 10 earthen dams.

The STARWARS project will also build a reservoir between Omaha and Lincoln. Ricketts said he was not sure where the project will be located, but assured Ashland would not be flooded, as was the case in several previous versions of a similar plan.

The Legislature also came through for Nebraskans with a plan to use the $1.04 billion of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds (ARPA). The stimulus money will be used for a wide variety of projects in health and human services and economic development.

After Ricketts was done speaking, he took questions from the audience.

