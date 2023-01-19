LINCOLN – Due to the vacancy in the office of District 2 Commissioner for the Nebraska Public Service Commission, Governor Jim Pillen is now accepting applications to fill the vacancy. Prospective applicants can apply through the Governor’s Boards and Commissions portal or in writing to the Office of the Governor. Additional information is available at https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.
Governor seeks applicants for Public Service Commission
