Governor declares January Human Trafficking Awareness Month

LINCOLN – Gov. Jim Pillen was recently joined by Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly, Attorney General Mike Hilgers and State Patrol Superintendent Colonel John Bolduc for the signing of a proclamation declaring January "Human Trafficking Awareness Month."

The event highlighted Nebraska's efforts in the last year to combat human trafficking in Nebraska including the adoption of a new human trafficking hotline from the State Patrol and the Attorney General's 2022 Human Trafficking Report.

"Together through all these efforts, we can uncover and stop human trafficking in our state and protect the dignity of human life," said Pillen. "I would ask everyone to join me, Attorney General Hilgers, and Colonel Bolduc in this fight by becoming more informed, staying vigilant, and telling law enforcement when you see signs of human trafficking."

Speaking to legislative efforts, Pillen thanked state senators for their work in addressing human trafficking crimes, nearly a dozen bills have passed since 2006. He emphasized that every citizen has a role to play in combatting these crimes.

Following the signing of the proclamation, Hilgers highlighted the following from the newly published report by the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force (NHTTF):

- 2,700 people trained across a spectrum of agencies and organizations to recognize human trafficking and its impacts

- In 2022 alone, 13 defendants were convicted of sex trafficking charges

- In 2022, the Nebraska Legislature passed LB1246, which includes a confidentiality provision for victims as well as a requirement for those convicted to register as sex offenders

Bolduc said a new hotline number, released last fall, has been very effective in producing tips about human trafficking, an average of 12 calls per month since it went into effect. The number, which has been displayed in billboards and interstate rest stops, is 1-833-PLS-LOOK.