Gould reflects on decades-long career as RC educator

VALPARAISO — Harriet Gould might have a tough time staying away.

The 47-year veteran of Raymond Central Public Schools called it quits in December, after first joining the district as a substitute teacher, stepping in as the elementary P.E. and health teacher, leading both of the district’s elementary schools for 18 years, serving as a member on the school board for eight years and as the board president for six.

Few in the Mustang camp rival Gould’s experience, but if one of her favored Gould-isms — “Success breeds success” — is true, her accomplishments were wins for her and countless others, multiplying into a ripples of dust that will be traced on each road from Davey, to Agnew, to Valparaiso, to that “gem on the hill.”

Gould decided early on that teaching was her calling. As a seventh grader in Ewing Township, New Jersey, she accepted a challenge from her P.E. teacher during basketball scrimmages. The teacher towered over Gould, who hadn’t cracked five feet yet, and said, “Harriet, you couldn’t make a basket if you stood on a ladder.”

“And I thought, ‘Oh, I think that’s a challenge,’” Gould said. She practiced her jump shot on the basketball hoop mounted to the back of her family’s garage, and the shots began to fall. Her teacher’s intent was not to shame, but to motivate.

“I just knew at that point in time, when I grew up, I wanted to be just like her,” Gould said. “She ran a nice classroom, she was there for all the right reasons, she liked kids, she liked what she was doing. So I just thought, ‘Yeah, that’s who I want to be.’”

Gould studied K-12 health and physical education at Ursinus College — not far from Philadelphia — where she met her husband, Jack. She was asked to take part in a charity dating auction, and all that was seen of Gould behind a curtain separating the ladies for auction from the audience was a big pair of size-15 sneakers that she’d borrowed from her roommate’s basketball-playing boyfriend.

“When the auction got started, that’s all Jack saw,” Gould said. “But his roommate was on the curtain, and he kind of said, ‘This is the one you want.’ We had our first date, and it was love ever since.

“Jack says I went for $17, but I kind of remember it as $7.”

Jack’s proposal meant a move to middle-of-nowhere Nebraska, as his older brother had staked a piece of property near Valparaiso, just north of the county line, where he was developing a cow-calf herd. When Jack’s parents retired, they moved to the property with his brother.

“And then it was like, ‘Well, we’ll build this other house for you guys, and you can come out here too,’” said Gould, who had recently earned her master’s of health and physical education from Trenton State College.

Gould and her husband are the only ones still on the family property, which is a mile set back from County Road A and sports a primary house, a guest house and a pool. They rent out the guest house throughout the year as a bed-and-breakfast, named Pine Creek Farms.

But when Gould came to Nebraska, she traded day trips to Philadelphia and New York and summer stays on New Jersey beaches for expanses of corn and wheat beyond the pines that surrounded her new house.

“Culture shock,” Gould said. “A significant lifestyle change. I can remember sitting in my kitchen, looking out the window and not seeing another house. I’m pretty social, so that was hard.”

To be frugal, she’d wait until the phone rates went down at 5 p.m. to call her friends from back east. But after a few months of isolation and long-distance calls, the time came for Gould to embrace her new home and to look for a job.

With her master’s in tow, Gould explored several possibilities, including an opening at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, whose job requirements were a bit more exacting than she’d expected. Instead, she took a look at a high school, about a 10-minute drive from her house.

“Next thing I knew, I was becoming a popular sub,” she said.

But first, she had to pass Raymond Central’s initiation. Her introduction to the school was a test of her endurance, not on the gym floor, but in the social studies classroom, where she was assigned to fill in for half the day. Wearing standard east coast P.E. teacher attire — a plaid kilt, a sweater and knee-high socks — she became the victim of a class keen on giving substitutes a hard time.

“I walked in looking like that, and they all thought I was a cheerleader,” Gould said.

Her day didn’t get easier when she scanned the list of names to be read before she called the roll.

“I looked at these names, and I had no clue.”

Benes. Bouc. Cihal. Masek. Sabatka. Gould’s upbringing in Philadelphia around people of Jewish, Italian and Polish descent hadn’t prepared her for the deep Czech heritage localized in western Saunders County, Nebraska.

“Then we get to ‘T-V-R-D-Y,’” she said. “And I just said, ‘I don’t know.’”

In her frustration, she skipped over a gimme — “Tuttle” — which she returned to and butchered into “Turtle.”

“I was so flustered, and the class was rolling. They were having a good time with me,” Gould said. “Now, I appreciate that. I’ve learned a lot, and I’ve learned how to say most of their names.”

For the next nine years, Gould subbed at Raymond Central, raised her two daughters Rebecca and Donna, taught youth swimming at Pine Crest, joined and became president of the Valparaiso Women’s Club and coached women’s field hockey at UNL.

In 1984, the job for Raymond Central elementary P.E. teacher opened up, and she knew it was unlikely that the stars would align again.

“A lot of times, people go into that field, and there’s maybe one elementary P.E. teacher for the district, and it doesn’t open up again,” she said. “So I thought, ‘Well, if I don’t apply for this position at this point, I’ll probably never see it open again when I’d want the job. So I threw my name in the ring and got hired.”

Gould was a prolific achiever in her five years as the elementary P.E. teacher, and a look at her resume boasts three state awards from 1987 to 1989 for health and P.E. instruction.

She coached junior high volleyball, and she emphasized learning outside of the classroom, establishing long-standing traditions like the annual “Turkey Trot” student fun run and an elementary school track and field day that brought kids together from Valparaiso and Ceresco.

“So, I did that until 1989. That was when Principal Kris Wolzen called me into her office and said, ‘Harriet, what do you want to do when you grow up?’” said Gould, who was in her 40s by then. “I said, ‘Wait a minute, hold on, honey, what do you mean ‘grow up’?’ And she said, ‘Well, did you ever think about going into administration?’”

To that point, she hadn’t. For one, her concept of school administrators was predominately male. And what was she supposed to do if the HVAC system went out?

“Kris said, ‘Well, think about it.’”

After Gould did, she thought she had what it took.

“I think I had an excellent handle on teaching, and I was a good observer,” she said. “I understood the keys of good instruction and what it looked like.”

She was noticing a lot of women working toward doctoral degrees at the time, too. Wolzen was one, and Dr. Marilyn Grady in UNL’s Teachers College was another.

“The transformative leadership, the servant leadership, the instructional leadership. That’s where I saw myself,” Gould said. “I saw the ability to be able to coach, because that’s what I did. So that helped me realize that, you know, I could probably do this.”

In 1989, Gould learned in Raymond Central’s administrative intern program, directly under Wolzen. At the same time, she enrolled in UNL’s doctoral program. Soon after, Wolzen told Gould she would ask for a sabbatical, and if she was granted it, she thought Gould should be the elementary principal. After that school year, the superintendent offered Gould the job.

“I said, ‘Maybe I’m not the best candidate,’” Gould said. “So they opened it up, and ultimately, I was hired.”

Gould quickly sought out strategies to build skills and confidence among her teachers. If there was an award to be won, a Raymond Central Elementary teacher was applying or in the mix.

“I really wanted to see the people that I worked with become successful,” Gould said. “That was important to me, nominating them for different things and showcasing them. Because that’s what it’s about. They’re the ones that are in the trenches, doing the work day to day.”

In just her first year as principal, Raymond Central Elementary Schools earned the distinguished award of a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.

Gould received the call for applications just days before the submissions deadline, and she quickly assembled a team of teachers to write the essays needed. They lugged Apple desktop computers from the school to a teacher’s house and spent a Saturday morning and afternoon knocking it out. An evaluator then paid a visit to the old Ceresco Elementary School.

“If you’d looked at the outside of the building, you’d never want to recognize this school,” Gould recalls hearing. “But they said what was going on inside was significant. Not every school has one of those flags.”

During her 18 years as elementary principal, she had four teachers earn top-five Nebraska Teacher of the Year honors, she implemented multi-age classrooms (with the help of Christa McAuliffe Fellow Judy Crockett), she brought in outside help to tutor entire classes to 100% proficiency on state writing assessments, and she expanded kindergarten classes to full-day schedules.

“I loved my job, and I think I worked hard at trying to do a good job and be an effective leader for the teachers and district,” Gould said.

In 2008, at 62, Gould decided it was time to move on and let someone take her place. She filled her time with adjunct professor work and by supervising student teachers. In 2014, when her representative on the Raymond Central Board of Education chose not to run for reelection, Gould supposed it was her chance to “give back.” She ran unopposed for her ward’s seat in 2014 and again in 2018.

Gould counts the hiring of Superintendent Derrick Joel among her wins during her time on the board. She gives Joel credit for moving sixth graders to the central site campus to free up some space at the elementary schools, and for building Raymond Central’s preschool without having to use taxpayer money.

“I think some of the staff, particularly the older staff, thought the board was crazy hiring this young guy,” Gould said. “But, I think over his tenure in the district, I would say that many of them realized that the board did make a good decision.”

Another victory was Gould’s and the board’s efforts to stymie a proposed chicken farm northwest of Raymond Central High School. The conflict between the board and the family looking to sell their land to Costco turned into a big legal battle. Gould was concerned about possible environmental effects if the chicken farm got built.

“Then the board had to decide, ‘Are we going to jump on board with this?’” Gould said. “I said, ‘We don’t have a choice, absolutely, we have to.’”

The knockout punch, Gould said, was when she brought in an expert environmental health researcher from Iowa to testify about the harmful effects of agricultural facilities and the increased rates of asthma he said they cause.

“That was huge. That was a big, big celebration,” Gould said. “Ultimately, it was what was best for the kids, so you step up and you do it.”

At Gould’s last school board meeting, current Superintendent Lynn Johnson gave Gould a sincere farewell and applauded her pluck to take charge in difficult situations, “You are a champion of all and not afraid to be the worker bee to get things done.”

Like any good leader, Gould knows she couldn’t have done it all without some help.

“It’s been my honor and privilege to serve this district,” she said at the final board meeting. “I think Raymond Central is a gem sitting on top of this hill. And I was so fortunate when we moved to Nebraska to be able to put my foot in the door back in 1975 and stay with this district for many, many years.

“So enough about me, it’s been a team effort. And I appreciate the service and working with each and every one of you.”