LINCOLN – Frontier Cooperative is pleased to announce 18 area students who have been awarded scholarships. The scholarships are each valued at $1,000 and directed toward continuation of education beyond the high school level. Frontier’s Board of Directors reviewed applications and selected the recipients. The considerations for the awarded scholarship include minimum GPA requirements, continued education focusing in agricultural-related studies, and involvement in the local agricultural and Frontier Cooperative community.

“By investing in agricultural education, we help provide students with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in the complex and diverse agricultural industry. This investment is critical to ensuring the sustainability of rural communities in Nebraska and the long-term growth of agriculture,” said Jeremy Wilhelm, chief executive officer of Frontier Cooperative. “We want to congratulate our area high school students for their impressive accomplishments and wish them the best in their future endeavors.”