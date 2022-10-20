From Mustang to Husker - Jackson closes marching band career as drum major

LINCOLN – Five years ago, Matt Jackson was performing in his high school marching band at football games with fewer than 1,000 people watching. And today, he struts out in front of 85,000 red-clad fans. To him, it’s no big deal.

He’s one of four drum majors who lead the 300-member Cornhusker Marching Band onto the field for pregame and halftime performances. The band’s success is up to those four. From ensuring the music is played correctly to making sure each member of the band is happy to be there.

“It’s really easy to get focused in on the performance,” Jackson said. “But it’s also important that every member of the ensemble is engaged with what we’re doing and feeling like they’re getting something out of it.”

Jackson is from Ceresco, and his marching band career was sparked at Raymond Central High School, where he studied under former Mustang band director Jordan Luke, who took a job at a Lincoln elementary school this year. Jackson credits Luke for showing him how to be disciplined in his craft, allowing him to come in after hours for extra marching band rehearsals or one-on-one practice time.

“I think that really helped me get ready to come to UNL and to make it into the band in the first place,” Jackson said.

And coming from Raymond Central gave him a unique opportunity, he said, to learn how to be smart with his time. If he’d attended a bigger school, he may not have had the chance to juggle band, speech and track all at once.

“I feel like it just helped me refine my ability to really focus in and drive me to accomplish the things I want to do,” Jackson said. “I knew I just needed to work hard, and eventually I’d succeed.”

Now, as a UNL drum major, he preaches time management and self-discipline to his band members. It’s the only way a student can balance time-consuming majors, marching band and the socializing that’s central to the college experience.

During football season, members of the Cornhusker Marching Band practice at Memorial Stadium Monday through Friday, starting at 7 a.m. and ending about an hour later. And at this point in the semester, it’s normal for band members to start to feel fatigued, especially as the sun rises later and the temperature nips at their fingers. It’s Jackson’s job to keep morale high while teaching marching drills on just five days of rehearsal.

“People’s attitudes can kind of start to slip down, and band can feel like a chore,” Jackson said. “That’s why it’s one of our goals to make sure that we keep the energy of the ensemble up so that everyone can continue to enjoy this thing that they signed up for and have done for many, many years.”

Jackson and his fellow drum majors have several failsafe strategies in place to make sure their musicians are ready for game day. They have “mem checks” on Thursdays, when band members are asked to recite their sheet music. If the drum majors hear any mistakes, they issue a callback. With that system in place, Jackson said it’s very rare for a band member to be unprepared on Saturday.

“I think getting people that extra one-on-one time makes the difference so they can put on a performance that’s up to the standards of the band and their individual standards, as well,” Jackson said.

For Oct. 29’s game against Illinois, the Cornhusker Marching Band will perform songs from “West Side Story,” which has presented the most challenging music the band will perform all year. Jackson admits he was nervous about taking it on, but with four weeks between home games, it’s all starting to come together.

“By the time we get to game day, everyone will just be having an absolute blast, and you can tell when that (energy) is transferring over to the crowd in the stands,” Jackson said.

He recognizes the band’s role as a part of the larger game day experience shared by everyone in Memorial Stadium. When everything is working right, the band, the cheerleaders, the sound system and HuskerVision are all in sync, responding to shifts in momentum together, at a moment’s notice.

“All that stuff comes together to make the game day experience,” he said. “As long as we’re always 100% invested in what we’re doing, even when stuff’s not going so great on the field, we can still influence the energy within the stadium to stay positive.”

Including the Illinois game, Jackson has three more chances to lead the band onto Tom Osborne Field. He loves each opportunity to perform in front of the Memorial Stadium crowd, but he said what he’ll remember most from his time as a member of the Cornhusker Marching Band is the work that went on behind the scenes – especially in the past few months with his fellow drum majors.

“I’ve gotten really close with all three of them,” he said. “Looking back on these experiences, I’m going to remember all the pregame shows we got to do together, everything we did this summer to prepare to be drum majors this season, and look back on that and feel really accomplished and really proud that I got to be a part of something bigger than myself.”

Once this season’s over, he’ll move on to his next phase – teaching music, hopefully at an LPS or a smaller school close to Lincoln. He’ll take with him what he’s learned from the marching band and from Luke at Raymond Central. It’s all about fostering students’ growth to help them succeed.

“For me, I really resonate with that,” he said. “I get a lot of personal value and personal satisfaction out of helping others and allowing them to succeed because it makes me feel like I’m part of that success.”

It’s a reminder to him, too, that his success has come from within. He said Raymond Central students should feel optimistic about their futures and not worry about how they might stack up to kids from Lincoln, Omaha or around the country. There’s nothing stopping students at his alma mater from reaching their goals, Jackson said.

“You don’t have to be from a bigger school to have the skills and to have the drive,” he said. “The drive is the most important part. If you set your mind to doing it, you can accomplish it.”