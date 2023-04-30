LINCOLN – Gov. Jim Pillen has declared May as “See to Learn Month” and “Healthy Vision Month” in Nebraska.

The governor will issue the dual proclamation in a ceremony on Thursday, May 4, at the state Capitol.

See to Learn provides free comprehensive vision assessments for 3-year-olds, regardless of income, in the offices of participating optometrists.

The assessment includes vision testing, testing of eye alignment and an eye health examination, far more than the brief screenings children may receive later in school.

“The whole point of the See to Learn program is to identify potential vision problems at an early, developmental age,” said Janet Seelhoff, Nebraska Optometric Association executive director. “The program acts like a safety net, helping us catch issues early before they develop into bigger problems.”

Eighty percent of what the brain processes comes through the visual system, yet one child in five has a vision problem, often without their parents knowing it.

Vision problems can interfere with developmental milestones, school performance, social interactions and self-esteem. If unaddressed, vision disorders that occur in childhood can continue well into adulthood, affecting an individual's level of education, employment opportunities and social wellbeing.

“See to Learn” is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. The Nebraska Optometric Association has participated for 25 years, with its members providing more than 20,000 free exams to 3-year-olds across Nebraska.

“Healthy Vision Month” emphasizes the importance of regular eye examinations for all ages. The observance is organized by the National Institutes of Health’s National Eye Institute.

Recommendations for healthy vision include maintaining a healthy weight and diet, knowing your family’s health history, wearing protective eyewear during work and play and protecting eyes from ultraviolet rays by wearing sunglasses.

More information is available at https://seetolearn.com/. Find a participating optometrist near you at https://seetolearn.com/find-a-doctor/.

The Nebraska Optometric Association has represented the interests of Optometrists in Nebraska for over 100 years and continues to be dedicated to protecting and advancing the profession. Membership includes over 275 licensed doctors of optometry throughout the state. Nebraska optometrists are independent primary health care providers who examine, diagnose, treat and manage diseases and disorders of the vision system, the eye and associated structures, as well as diagnose related systemic conditions.

For more information, contact the Nebraska Optometric Association at 402- 474-7716 or noa@assocoffice.net.