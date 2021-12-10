 Skip to main content
Fortenberry honors late Czech president
Fortenberry honors late Czech president

Honoring legacy

WREATH: Congressman Jeff Fortenberry honored the legacy the late president Czech Republic, Václav Havel, by laying at a wreath at his bust in the U.S. Capitol last month. (Photo provided by Congressman Jeff Fortenberry)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Jeff Fortenberry honored the legacy of human rights advocate, anti-communist dissident and first president of the Czech Republic, Václav Havel, by laying at a wreath at a bust of Havel in the U.S. Capitol Nov. 17. Havel is one of only four foreign leaders to be represented in the Capitol. The event was attended by Czech Deputy Minister of Defense Jan Havránek.

“Nebraskans have a long history of culture and heritage with the Czech people. From a formal defense relationship with the Nebraska National Guard and the Czech Military to the rich Czech culture present in many of our small towns, Nebraska’s deep connectedness to the Czech Republic is a powerful symbol of remembering the past and strengthening relationships for the future,” Fortenberry said.

Fortenberry represents the First District of Nebraska in the U.S. House of Representatives.

