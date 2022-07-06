Forest management plan surveys city’s trees

WAHOO – The City of Wahoo contracted JEO Consulting Group to prepare an urban forest management plan for the trees located in the city’s parks and cemeteries.

Dana Genereux with JEO’s urban forestry department presented an overview of the plan at the Wahoo City Council’s June 28 meeting.

The urban forest management plan gives the city a blueprint to manage the tree resources in the city’s public areas.

To create the plan, JEO conducted a tree survey that measured every tree on public property and recorded its species and condition, Genereux explained.

The survey revealed diversity and youth in the population of trees on public property.

Wahoo has 450 trees located in the parks and cemeteries. Of those trees, 34% need management, but only 18 trees actually need to be removed.

The main reason for removing trees on the city’s public property is the emerald ash borer, which is an invasive beetle that was imported from Eastern Asia. It kills all species of ash trees with the exception of the mountain ash tree.

Genereux said only 5% of Wahoo’s public trees are ash, but 11 of the 24 ash trees located in the parks and cemeteries are showing signs of infestation by the emerald ash borer, even though the insect has not been confirmed in Wahoo yet.

“The harsh reality is they’re probably going to suffer from emerald ash borer eventually,” he said.

Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Stuhr said the city has taken a proactive stance for removal of ash trees at the cemeteries, while the ash trees in the city parks have not yet shown signs of distress.

Council members asked whether it would be feasible to treat the ash trees for emerald ash borer, rather than remove them. Genereux and Stuhr both noted treatment could be costly.

“Because I think in terms of overall long term cost, it would be too much and would not be as beneficial for the City of Wahoo to do that as it would be to simply remove,” Stuhr said.

The urban forest management plan recommends the city remove four to five trees per year to fit in the annual budget. Under the current budget, it will take six years to remove all of the trees recommended in the plan.

“You’re not going to get rid of them all at once,” Genereux said.

The other trees recommended for removal are not ash trees, but they are in “critical condition,” Genereux said.

The plan also recommends the city plant five or six new trees to replace the four or five that are removed each year.

The new trees should be a diverse mix of species that does not include ash, as well as a few other species listed in the plan.

Stuhr agreed that adding back new trees after taking out diseased or damaged trees is a good idea.

“Let’s get started replanting now for future generations,” he said.

Diversity is the key to healthy trees in a community, Genereux said. Wahoo has 37 species of trees in its public spaces. The top three species are oak (20%), hackberry (10%) and spruce (10%).

“You guys are in a really good spot with diversity,” Genereux said.

The plan recommends planting even more species of trees to continue the city’s diverse tree scape.

“When you have a more diverse percentage of species, the better off you are,” Genereux said.

While no action was necessary by the council, the members indicated their approval of the urban forest management plan.

“It sounds like a manageable plan of action,” Council Member Ryan Ideus said.

