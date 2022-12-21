Food, toys delivered to 140 families in Saunders County

WAHOO – Big smiles were seen and a few tears were shed when volunteers delivered boxes filled with food and baskets brimming with toys to families throughout Saunders County through the VFW Christmas Drive.

Deliveries were made to about 140 families in the communities of Wahoo, Yutan, Ceresco, Weston, Mead, Ithaca, Leshara, Cedar Bluffs, Morse Bluff, Colon, Ceresco, Prague, Valparaiso, Malmo and Touhy on Saturday, Dec. 17.

“It’s rewarding when you are able to knock on somebody’s door and hand them a food basket or toys,” said Jason Libal, one of the co-coordinators of the 60th annual campaign.

Along with scores of toys, dozens of clothing items and in-kind donations, nearly $30,000 in monetary donations were given through the generosity of county residents and organizations.

“This year, giving was outstanding,” Libal said.

With inflation driving up the price of food, receiving a record amount of monetary donations was appreciated by the coordinators.

“We truly hit an all-time mark as far as donations,” said Libal.

In previous years, the drive reached as many as 200 families, but that number has fallen in recent times. This year, the need ramped back up, Libal said, possibly due to increased economic struggles being experienced locally.

Libal, who heads up the drive with his wife, Michelle Libal, said dozens of volunteers help make the VFW Christmas Drive a success each year. Members of VFW Post 4502 take application forms to schools, post offices and other locations throughout the county to ensure anyone who needs a helping hand during the holidays can get it.

“We can’t thank the VFW enough for their support,” Libal said.

Michelle Libal heads up a trio of volunteers that go shopping on the Thursday before the scheduled delivery date. They purchase toys based on the age and gender of the child. This year, about 250 children received toys.

“We try to make sure everyone from birth to age 16 gets some kind of toy in their basket,” Jason Libal said.

After everything has been purchased or collected, about a dozen women volunteer to put the gift baskets together.

The food items are purchased through Sun Mart in Wahoo, where three employees help put together the baskets. They are filled with food not only for a Christmas turkey dinner with all the trimmings, but additional food to last throughout the holidays and beyond.

On delivery day – the Saturday before Christmas – trucks, SUVs and cars line up at the Vets Club in Wahoo to pick up toys and then head over to Sun Mart to pack in as many boxes of food as they can fit. Then the volunteers head out across the county to deliver.

The only areas in Saunders County that do not benefit from the drive are Ashland and Memphis, but only because there is a holiday drive based out of Ashland that serves the two communities, Libal said.

The drive to help families in need at Christmas time was started in 1962 by the late Ray Syverson and a few of his friends in the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4502 of Wahoo. The VFW members came up with the notion to gather donations to purchase toys and food for a few families needing a helping hand during the holidays as a way to extend the holiday spirit throughout the county.

Syverson’s wife, Lorraine, was instrumental in keeping the drive going after her husband’s death and was active until her death in April 2022.

About 15 years ago, their granddaughter, Michelle Libal, and grandson-in-law, Jason Libal, took over as direct coordinators for the drive.

It is important for the Libals to keep the drive going in memory of “Grandpa” Ray, and they are continuing that legacy with their daughters, Alexis and Kiara, who are also involved.

“Our goal will be to have (our kids) step in and take over,” Jason Libal said.

