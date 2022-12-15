Flu, RSV, COVID-19 on rise in Nebraska

FREMONT – Three Rivers Public Health Department informs the public that multiple upper respiratory diseases are currently circling our community. Hospitalizations are on the rise in Nebraska due to flu and influenza-like illnesses, Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19. While hospital bed occupancy averages at 28% in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, it is important to note that hospitals across Nebraska are seeing much higher rates of occupancy.

The flu hospitalization rate throughout the U.S. is higher at this point in the season than it has been in a decade. Last week, 323 Nebraskans were hospitalized with influenza-like illnesses. 102 of those hospitalizations occurred in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties.

There has been a 60% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska over the past two weeks. As of Dec. 8, 157 long-term care facilities in Nebraska are currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 Community Level in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties is currently medium. COVID-19 Community Levels are determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds occupied metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days. New wastewater surveillance shows that COVID-19 virus levels in Fremont are very high (80 to 100% higher than historical data). Wastewater surveillance can be an early indicator that the number of people with COVID-19 in a community is increasing.

RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) cases in Nebraska are much higher this year than in the previous two years. For the week ending Nov. 26, there were 536 positive RSV tests in 2022, compared to 102 in 2021 and one in 2020. There is no vaccine for RSV. However, people can take precautions to protect themselves from upper respiratory diseases like flu, RSV, and COVID-19 by doing the following.

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, staying home if you are sick, covering coughs and sneezes (not using your hands), getting flu and COVID-19 vaccines and cleaning frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs and mobile devices.

For more information, call Three Rivers District Health Department at 402-727-5396.