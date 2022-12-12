Five million in grants available for nursing students

LINCOLN – Through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has been granted $5,000,000 to award $2,500 per semester scholarships to Nebraska nursing students. Any Nebraska resident currently enrolled or intending to enroll in a Nebraska Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), or accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program is eligible to apply. Qualified applicants will receive scholarships on a first-come, first-served basis each semester until their nursing program is complete or the ARPA funds run out. Upon completion of a qualified nursing program, scholarship recipients will be required to practice nursing in Nebraska for a minimum of two years. These scholarships will help to reduce barriers to entry in the nursing field and grow Nebraska’s public health workforce. Each scholarship recipient will play a vital supporting role in rebuilding Nebraska’s public health infrastructure and will advance the state’s recovery from COVID-induced nursing shortages. “Nurses are an indispensable part of healthcare across our state,” said DHHS Division of Public Health Director of Operations Charity Menefee. “In the wake of the pandemic, it is important that we support future nurses and provide them with the resources they need to become effective members of our medical community.” All current and prospective CNA, LPN and accelerated BSN students are encouraged to apply at the following link: https://redcap.link/75o4jzvw for.