Five local men honored for military service

WAHOO – There was laughter, but there were also moments of quiet reflection as five local men were honored for their military service.

Ron Bottorff, Ron Brueggemann, Patrick Lostaglia, Richard Cihacek and Troy Paisley were recognized during the Saunders County Veteran of the Month ceremony at the Wahoo Vet’s Club on Friday, Jan. 20.

Bottorff of Ceresco joined the Army National Guard while he was an engineering student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1971, serving until 1977 as a parts specialist in inventory.

He trained in various places around the country, including Camp Ashland, but his most memorable duty was during the cleanup of the 1975 tornado in Omaha.

Wahoo resident Brueggemann enlisted in the Army in 1968 before he was drafted. He was a fire control operator and acquisition radar operator, serving in Germany for 18 months during his two years in the service.

Brueggemann talked proudly about his family’s military legacy. His great-grandfather was wounded in the Civil War and shook hands with President Abraham Lincoln when the president visited the military hospital. Brueggemann’s father served in the Philippines as a soldier in World War II.

Lostaglia’s military career began while he was a resident of Boys Town in 1956. He joined the Air Force, which was only 10 years old at the time.

The Ashland man had a twin brother who was also in the Air Force. The two were stationed together, working on a switchboard. When his brother got in an argument with a superior officer, Lostaglia ended up on 30 days KP duty because the officer couldn’t tell them apart.

Lostaglia was also stationed in Roswell, New Mexico, Greenland, Alaska and Guam during his time in the service, as well as Peru and the Dominican Republic during uprisings there. He was sent to Vietnam in 1969.

Cihacek joined the Navy at age 17, after surviving cancer three years earlier. The Yutan resident was assigned to the USS Oriskany, an aircraft carrier. He remembered being called to his captain’s office to be told him mother had phoned to let the captain know that Cihacek was behind on his cancer checkups. The captain had Cihacek flown by helicopter to Hawaii for the appointment.

Wahoo area resident Paisley originally wanted to join the Marines, but ended up enlisting in the Army in 1991 with a friend. He was assigned to Fort Lewis, Washington but was awarded an ROTC scholarship to the University of Nebraska at Kearney. After receiving a history degree, the Cambridge native was commissioned as an infantry officer in May 1996.

Paisley left the regular Army and became a full-time member of the National Guard in 2001, serving until retirement in 2015. He was deployed to Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom where he was a mentor to the Afghan civilian police force. During his time in the National Guard, Paisley was an assistant professor of military science at the University of Nebraska and later taught Junior ROTC at Boys Town.

The Veteran of the Month program was initiated in 2018 by the late Larry Mach, who was a member of the Saunders County Board of Supervisors. The program originally honored one veteran a month on the second Tuesday of the month. Each veteran received a plaque and recognition during the short ceremony.

In 2021, the Saunders County Veterans Service Committee (VSC) chose to change the ceremony’s location and format, opting to honor more than one veteran at a time and to do it at a time and place other than during the supervisors meeting, saying the program had “outgrown” the original format.

The informal format that has been adopted for the Veteran of the Month program allows veterans to share their own stories and bond with other veterans, said Bill Bonney, the veterans service officer for Saunders County.