First United Methodist Church to celebrate150 years

WAHOO – A man who was raised in the church, and has risen to the rank of district superintendent, will give the sermon during a special worship service noting the 150th anniversary of First United Methodist Church in Wahoo on Sunday, April 24.

Rev. Zach Anderson, a native of Wahoo, will be the guest pastor during the 10:30 a.m. service. Pastor Michael Carpenter will lead the service.

Anderson was recently appointed superintendent of the Dodge City and Hays districts in Kansas for the Great Plains United Methodist Church Conference. They live in Dodge City.

According to a news release from the conference, Anderson, 36, is the youngest district superintendent in the conference’s history, which dates back seven years.

Anderson graduated from Doane College and Saint Paul School of Theology in Leawood, Kansas. He served an internship as assistant pastor to the campus minister at Baker University in Baldwin City, Kan.

In 2008, he returned to Nebraska to serve as pastor at Denton, Pleasant Dale and Raymond. Three years later, he was an associate at Papillion St. Paul UMC, and in 2013 transferred to Omaha Hanscom Park UMC. Anderson headed back to Kansas in 2017 when he was appointed pastor at Goodland UMC.

Since 2000, Anderson has spent all but one year as a member of the conference’s Council on Finance and Administration, including serving as chairman.

The anniversary celebration will also include former pastors who served in Wahoo, according to Rita Lindahl, a congregation member who has been in charge of organizing the event.

An alumni choir made up of former members will perform special music. And several longtime members of the congregation will be honored, including Rosemary Shanahan, who has been a member for 75 years.

After the worship service, the congregation will gather outside for photos before heading to the church basement for a catered lunch.

The parsonage, located behind the church, will host an open house, where visitors can view historic memorabilia, including a saddle bag from the Methodist archives that was used by a circuit rider preacher who helped plant the seed for the Wahoo church, Lindahl said.

Lindahl has been hard at work preparing items for the open house. She has made copies of photos and documents that fill fragile scrapbooks to assemble versions that can be viewed by the public.

These documents tell the story of First United Methodist Church, which was organized in 1872 with 16 charter members. Rev. Richard Pearson was the first pastor. By the next year, there were 187 members and 87 probationary members in the congregation.

In 1878, property was acquired, and a parsonage was built on North Linden Street. But the church still did not have a home until Carrie Anderson and her husband donated the site at Seventh and Beech streets where the church stands today.

The first church building was constructed in 1881 for $3,000. Three years later, the first parsonage was sold and a new home for the pastor was built east of the church.

In its early years, the church held several revivals. In 1900, the Beck family singers provided inspirational music for a revival where “conversions were not simply card conversions, nor uplifted hand conversions, but old-fashioned, clear-cut, ringing, genuine conversions, shouts of victory upon the lips of the converts,” according to a brochure published for the church’s 125th anniversary in 1997.

Church officials began to discuss building a new church in 1921. Within a year, the congregation began meeting at the Rex Theater while the new church was under construction. The old cornerstone and the box it contained were recovered.

The new brick church, complete with a gymnasium, was finished in 1923. The gym was widely used by local basketball leagues and county schools and later became the site of a city-wide recreation program.

The church was paid off in 20 years, and the congregation celebrated with a mortgage burning ceremony in 1943. In 1963, it was noted that the church was the first in the county to install air conditioning.

A new parsonage was completed in 1951 for $20,000. The old parsonage was sold and moved to a location on Elm Street.

When the Methodist and Evangelical United Brethren Churches united to become the United Methodist Church, the Wahoo congregation adopted the name First United Methodist Church in 1968.

The congregation celebrated its 100th anniversary with a special service on April 23, 1972. Rev. Clarence Forsberg delivered the sermon.

In 1976, the United Methodist churches in Wahoo and Ithaca combined to become the Wahoo/Ithaca Parish in the Nebraska United Methodist Conference.

An addition was built on the east side of the church and remodeling done in 1980 to add classrooms, restrooms and office space on the first floor and kitchen and storage space in the basement.

A house across the street from the church was purchased in 1981. The house was moved and the lot was turned into a parking lot.

Bishop Joel Martinez delivered the sermon when the congregation celebrated its 125th anniversary on April 19 and 20, 1997.

The 150th anniversary celebration will also mark the beginning of a new debt forgiveness program by the church. Carpenter said the church is teaming up with RIP Medical Debt for the campaign.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.