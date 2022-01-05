Fireworks, tornadoes in second half of 2021

WAHOO – The second half of 2021 began with fireworks and ended with tornadoes. In between, there were many newsworthy events that made the pages of the Wahoo Newspaper.
July
Wahoo celebrated the Fourth of July with a fireworks show over Lake Wanahoo. There was also a bike parade and children’s activities earlier in the day to round out the holiday.
The Nebraska School Activities Association announced the final standings for the NSSA Cup, the NSAA All-Activities Award for Nebraska High Schools. Yutan High School scored first place in the Class D Boys Division after scoring 222.5 points. A journalism state championship, an appearance in the Class C-2 football semifinals and an appearance in the Class C-2 basketball state championship final led to the first place finish for the Chieftains. Yutan finished fifth in the Class D All-School Division top 10 after accumulating 247.5 points.
Residents living near the AltEn ethanol plant spoke about health issues and other concerns during a press conference on July 8 in Mead hosted by the Perivallon Group, an organization advocating for the citizens of the area.
The National Weather Service reported winds reached 74 miles per hour during a July 9 storm that toppled trees and felled branches in Wahoo and other parts of the county. About 100 customers of Wahoo Utilities lost power during the storm. The next day, a funnel cloud was spotted near Mead during another storm.
Valparaiso Village Board Member Mike Blazek was recalled after a special election July 13. After the election was certified, 175 ballots were marked to recall Blazek, compared to 86 to keep him in office.
The Saunders County Board of Supervisors approved a bid from Theisen Construction of Norfolk for work on four bridges in the county during the July 13 meeting.
Lori Springer entered a plea of not guilty in Saunders County Court on July 14 to charges to theft by unlawful taking, unlawful acts – depriving or obtaining property or services and official misconduct. She was arrested after an investigation into alleged illegal purchases made while she was director of the Valparaiso Public Library.
The Wahoo Otters Swim Team finished their third season in a second place tie among the larger swim teams in the East Husker Conference meet held in West Point on July 17.
The area mourned the loss of three siblings in a car crash at the intersection of Highways 77/92 and 109 on July 20. Monica Chohon, a recent graduate of Bishop Neumann High School, was driving her brothers, James and Andrew, when she entered the intersection and was hit by a pickup. The fatal accident sparked an online petition to add a traffic light at the intersection.
The Yutan Junior Legion baseball team claimed the Class C state title with a 1-0 shutout over Lincoln Christian in the championship game on July 21 after blazing through the winner’s bracket the week before.
The Wahoo City Council on July 27 authorized the mayor to sign a letter of intent for a 2-megawatt solar plant on 10 acres on the east side of Wahoo.
Despite stifling heat and humidity and a popup thunderstorm, participation and attendance at the 2021 Saunders County Fair July 26 to Aug. 1 was outstanding.
August
An overnight camping trip to Memphis Lake State Recreation Area proved more excitement than originally planned after a storm blew through the area on Aug. 7. Several hundred trees came down at the campground, including one on top of the camper where Ryan and Nikki Goff of Ashland and their family were staying.
Eva Fujan was appointed by the Saunders County Board of Supervisors to the Saunders Medical Center Board of Trustees during the supervisors meeting on Aug. 10. She replaced Ed Rastovski, who was serving an interim term after Gregory Hohl resigned from the board.
Joann Johnson of Prague was crowed the winner of the Kolache Tournament at A-Mazing Flowers and Studio on Prague on Aug. 14. The event took place during the Prague’s Beer Barrel and Czech Heritage Days weekend.
The Wahoo Senior Center celebrated its 50th birthday on Aug. 21 with an open house. The first senior center was located on Sixth Street in a former grocery store. Years later it moved to the present location in the former Wahoo Public High School, which is now the Civic Center.
At the second emergency meeting in two weeks, the Raymond Central Board of Education voted Aug. 23 to implement a mask mandate after holding a public hearing on the matter.
Barbara McArthur of Jamestown, N.Y. was sentenced on Aug. 30 to one year of deferred judgement probation by Saunders County District Court Judge Christina Marroquin. McArthur was arrested in January for possession of marijuana valued at over $50,000.
Three men made up the first group to graduate from Problem Solving Court in Saunders County. Daniel Johnson, Justin Johnson and Jason Dean were presented certificates by Judge Christina Marroquin during a ceremony on Aug. 31.
September
Jennifer Joakim of Valparaiso was sworn in to serve as the Saunders County Attorney on Sept. 1. She replaced Joe Dobesh, who moved out of the state.
Trace amounts of pesticides commonly used in seed treatments have been discovered in two groundwater wells near AltEn, including a private well 6 miles downstream. The biofuel plant south of Mead turned discarded, treated seeds into ethanol, producing wastewater and distiller’s grains heavily laced with pesticides in the process. The byproducts were released into streams and spread in fields across Saunders County before the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy ordered the plant to shut down earlier this year. On Sept. 1, environmental regulators notified Stan and Evelyn Keiser that their drinking water well contained three compounds, including insecticides like clothianidin (1.3 parts per billion) and thiamethoxam (less than 1 ppb) and the fungicide mefenoxam (less than 1 ppb).
The community of Yutan rallied around two of their own with a benefit on Sept. 11 for Alyssa Pascarelli and Beth Dooley Heesch. Both women were 2008 graduates of Yutan High School and were recently diagnosed with cancer.
Wahoo natives and Air Force pilots Tony and Robert Sullivan participated in a flyover of Memorial Stadium prior to the Sept. 11 Husker football game in Lincoln.
For the first time, the public was able to watch the District 139 (Wahoo) Board of Education meeting live as a special meeting about the budget was streamed online on Sept. 13.
Charges were filed Sept. 20 against former Wahoo Police Officer Sean Vilmont in Dodge County Court. On Sept. 20, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Attorney General’s Office filed a criminal complaint against Vilmont. He faces two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of unlawful intrusion.
The effort to recall the president of the Wahoo Board of Education failed after organizers did not get enough signatures and chose not to turn in the petitions after the September deadline. Kyle Cooper of Wahoo filed the recall against Rob Brigham, a longtime member and current president of the school board, on July 21.
The Legislature completed its redistricting work in late September with enactment of plans to redraw legislative and congressional districts. A congressional redistricting proposal (LB1) that keeps Douglas County intact in the Second District while adding rural Saunders County to the metropolitan Omaha mix was enacted on a 35-11 vote.
October
Saunders County Lost Pets held its annual Walk for Paws fundraiser on Oct. 3 in Placek Park in Wahoo. It was a great turnout, according to SCLP Director Deb Wilcox, who reported that the event raised over $12,000 for the organization.
A traffic stop Oct. 4 on Nebraska 92 resulted in what likely is the largest amount of marijuana ever confiscated in Saunders County. A deputy with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office stopped a U-Haul truck for speeding just east of Wahoo. Deputy Kyle Kennebeck and his K9 Mac, found nearly 400 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle. Two men from California and New Mexico were arrested.
Ceresco American Legion Post 244 held a presentation ceremony at Saunders House in Wahoo on Oct. 7 for Post 244 member and Past Commander Kenneth H. Hanke. The presentation was for 75 years as a continuous American Legion member. The presentation was made by Post Commander Lonnie Rech. Hanke also served many years on the Saunders County Veterans Committee and was instrumental in helping many veterans to apply and receive veterans benefits.
It was an all-Saunders County event during the championship game of the Class C State Softball Tournament in Hastings, as the Bishop Neumann Cavaliers battled the Yutan-Mead Patriots for the trophy. In the end, the Cavaliers avenged a loss to the Patriots earlier in the season to take home the title after a 6-0 shutout on Oct. 15. It was the Cavaliers’ second state title in five years. Both teams had great tournaments, with the Patriots battling through the loser’s bracket after losing in the opening round to Malcolm. They defeated Cozad and Kearney Catholic, got revenge with a win over Malcolm and shutout Guardian Angels Central Catholic to reach the championship game.
The Wahoo Warriors finished their season at the Class B State Softball Tournament Oct. 13 to 15. It was Wahoo’s first trip to state in Class B. They beat Scottsbluff in the first round, then lost to Hastings and Grand Island Northwest.
A fire destroyed a two-story home in rural Malmo on Oct. 21. Fire departments from five Saunders County communities battled the blaze that consumed the home of Chris and Amanda Benkusky and their family.
Several area runners competed in the State Cross Country Meet at Kearney on Oct. 22. Isaac Cult and Carter Tichota competed for Yutan, Josh Graber of Wahoo qualified for his fourth time in as many years and Reese Kozisek of East Butler ran for the Tigers.
Wahoo celebrated the 125th birthday of native son Howard Hanson with a two-day celebration on Oct. 28 and 29. Hanson was a music educator, composer, Pulitzer Prize winner and director of the Eastman School of Music. The event began with a birthday party/open house at Hanson House, the home where Hanson grew up. It also included a concert by Hanson-expert Dr. Scott Watkins at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, and a gathering at Hanson House again where a new photograph of the honoree was unveiled.
November
The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced in late October that a roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Highway 77/92 and 109 on the Wahoo Expressway in response to public outcry after multiple fatal accidents at the intersection. In early November, the state narrowed the lanes as a temporary measure until the roundabout is constructed in 2022.
Emergency measures to contain and begin treating pesticide-contaminated byproducts at AltEn are expected to continue into next year, according to a plan submitted by seed companies leading the effort. The AltEn Facility Response Group, a coalition of six seed industry giants shouldering responsibility for cleaning up the facility south of Mead, filed a remedial action plan with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy on Nov. 1.
After dropping two matches to Class C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran in the regular season, the Bishop Neumann volleyball team hoped they might find a way to knock off the Warriors in the first round of the Class C-1 State Volleyball Tournament on Nov. 3 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. As fate would have it, it wasn’t in the cards for that to happen as the Cavaliers were swept by the eventual state champion 25-20, 25-12, and 25-15.
In what turned out to be the shocker of the first round of the Class D-1 State Volleyball Tournament, the second-seeded Mead volleyball team was stunned by the seventh-seed Elmwood-Murdock on Nov. 4 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Raiders made a valiant comeback from a 2-0 deficit, but lost, 21-25, 22-25, 25-20, 27-25 and 12-15.
The Wahoo Chamber of Commerce fundraiser on Nov. 10 was a great success as hundreds of people gathered at Starlite Event Center to enjoy The Fun Piano Show, a silent auction and great food catered by Wahoo Locker.
Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell submitted his resignation on Nov. 11, effective immediately. No reason was given for Ferrell’s departure. Ferrell was hired in February 2018.
Nebraska Run Guru hosted the Nebraska Trail Run at Lake Wanahoo on Nov. 13.
Downtown Wahoo took on a new glow for the holiday season thanks to the Wahoo Community Foundation and the efforts of board member Julie Lausterer. New decorations were put on light poles in the downtown area to brighten Fifth, Broadway and Linden streets.
What was planned as a short week of school due to Thanksgiving turned out to be a whole week off for Wahoo Public Schools as classes were canceled due to an uptick in illnesses, including COVID-19, the flu and a variety of other ailments, officials said.
The Wahoo City Council approved new ward boundaries that shifted lines slightly based on the 2020 Census results at the Nov. 23 meeting. City Administrator Melissa Harrell said the map approved by the council has the least percentage of deviation between the wards of the three maps proposed by gWorks, the company the city used to draw up the new voting districts. The population of Wahoo grew by 310 residents between 2010 and 2020. The population is now 4,818, compared to 4,508 in 2010. The target was to get approximately 1,600 people in each ward. The new map sees slight shifting of boundaries between wards. Each of the city’s three wards is affected.
December
The holiday season began in Wahoo with the Hometown Holidays celebration on Dec. 1. There was no lighted parade again this year, but the crowd gathered for the lighting of a new artificial Christmas tree at Fifth and Broadway, among other activities.
Christmas on the Prairie returned to the Saunders County Museum in Wahoo after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-day event on Dec. 5 included programs, musical and dance performances and children’s activities.
The Village of Malmo was awarded at $5,000 grant on Dec. 7 by the Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company and the Foundation for Rural Service. The money will be used to purchase and install an “expression swing” and a regular swingset.
Two Fremont men were killed in an accident caused by icy road conditions on Dec. 11 on Highway 77 near County Road P north of Mead. Driver Hector Martinez Mezquita, 48, and his passenger, Francisco Alfaro, 26, were declared deceased at the scene. Tera Selman of Yutan and a juvenile passenger were taken to an Omaha hospital with serious injuries.
Unofficial results in the recall election of Saunders County Supervisor Doris Karloff show an overwhelming number of votes in favor of removing the chairperson of the county board. The recall election commenced on Dec. 14 with vote counting at the Saunders County Courthouse. In front of three watchers, members of the Saunders County Election Commissioner’s Office counted 985 ballots returned from voters in District 2. There were 712 votes in favor of removing Karloff from office, while 271 voters marked their ballot to retain the longtime county supervisor.
A rare winter season thunderstorm and tornadoes struck Saunders County on Dec. 15. Wind reached 90 miles per hour, two tornadoes were recorded and more than 2,300 homes were without power. An EF-1 tornado stayed on the ground briefly near Ithaca and another tornado traveled 16.6 miles from Ceresco to Yutan.
The mask mandate at Raymond Central High School was lifted after the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department’s Directed Health Measure requiring masks expired on Dec. 23. The high school is the last facility in the school district to remove its mask requirements. Masks had been optional since November at the district’s elementary schools in Valparaiso and Ceresco – both of which are in Saunders County, where no mask mandate has been issued.
