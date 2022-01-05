Fireworks, tornadoes in second half of 2021

October

Saunders County Lost Pets held its annual Walk for Paws fundraiser on Oct. 3 in Placek Park in Wahoo. It was a great turnout, according to SCLP Director Deb Wilcox, who reported that the event raised over $12,000 for the organization.

A traffic stop Oct. 4 on Nebraska 92 resulted in what likely is the largest amount of marijuana ever confiscated in Saunders County. A deputy with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office stopped a U-Haul truck for speeding just east of Wahoo. Deputy Kyle Kennebeck and his K9 Mac, found nearly 400 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle. Two men from California and New Mexico were arrested.

Ceresco American Legion Post 244 held a presentation ceremony at Saunders House in Wahoo on Oct. 7 for Post 244 member and Past Commander Kenneth H. Hanke. The presentation was for 75 years as a continuous American Legion member. The presentation was made by Post Commander Lonnie Rech. Hanke also served many years on the Saunders County Veterans Committee and was instrumental in helping many veterans to apply and receive veterans benefits.