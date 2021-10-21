Fire burns home on Malmo acreage

MALMO – Fire departments from five Saunders County communities fought a blaze Thursday afternoon that destroyed a home on an acreage northeast of Malmo.

Personnel from Wahoo and Weston were called first to the scene at 1963 County Road 21, the home of Chris and Amanda Benkusky after a report of smoke coming from the second floor.

Later, Colon, Malmo and Prague were called to provide manpower and water. The rural area does not have fire hydrants.

Chris Benkusky said no one was home when the fire broke out. He, his wife and three-year-old daughter had gone to Wahoo for lunch. They arrived to find smoke coming from the second floor.

“We had no idea,” he said, still in shock as he watched firefighters climb onto the roof to shoot water into a gaping hole on the second floor.

Benkusky said an unidentified man was on the scene when he and his wife arrived.

“Thank God he was here and knew what to do because I was panicking,” Benkusky said.

Benkusky grabbed a garden hose to try to do something before the fire department arrived shortly.