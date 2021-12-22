Finding a way with frosting: Budding bakers capture Cupcake Wars

MEAD – It was a lip-smacking contest between the Grinch, snow-covered Christmas trees and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

After the tasty judging was over, the Grinch won the Mead Public Library’s Christmas version of Cupcake Wars on Friday, Dec. 17.

Sisters Alivia and Bristol Dunaway created champion display. It consisted of the Grinch and his dog, along with a sign pointing to Whoville and Mount Crumpet.

The base of each display included three cupcakes provided by Library Director Laurie VanAckeren. The contestants had to provide the rest of the items to make their display in 30 minutes. They were scored on creativity, presentation and how well the cupcakes related to the theme, which was a holiday song or book.

The Dunaway sisters spent a week planning their display. Their theme was “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss. The used books and stuffed animal version of characters from the book to help decorate their display.

The clever use of frosting to create the image of the Grinch and his dog on the cupcakes helped them win the top prize, which was $25 in cash. They also used edible candy eyes to bring the characters to life.