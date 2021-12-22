Finding a way with frosting: Budding bakers capture Cupcake Wars

MEAD – It was a lip-smacking contest between the Grinch, snow-covered Christmas trees and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
After the tasty judging was over, the Grinch won the Mead Public Library’s Christmas version of Cupcake Wars on Friday, Dec. 17.
Sisters Alivia and Bristol Dunaway created champion display. It consisted of the Grinch and his dog, along with a sign pointing to Whoville and Mount Crumpet.
The base of each display included three cupcakes provided by Library Director Laurie VanAckeren. The contestants had to provide the rest of the items to make their display in 30 minutes. They were scored on creativity, presentation and how well the cupcakes related to the theme, which was a holiday song or book.
The Dunaway sisters spent a week planning their display. Their theme was “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss. The used books and stuffed animal version of characters from the book to help decorate their display.
The clever use of frosting to create the image of the Grinch and his dog on the cupcakes helped them win the top prize, which was $25 in cash. They also used edible candy eyes to bring the characters to life.
Alivia said they practiced the night before to make sure their display was perfect.
“It was a lot of fun,” she added.
For the cupcake display that won second place, Ainsley Carlson and Greeley Girmus made it snow over a trio of Christmas trees while the traditional Christmas song “O Christmas Tree,” their theme for the display, played in the background.
They used cookies and frosting to create the three-dimensional trees on top of their cupcakes. The star-shaped cookies had confetti in them to mimic Christmas lights. A silver chocolate kiss served as the topper.
They opted to include music to bring the display to life.
“We thought it fit well with the tree,” Ainsley added.
The prize for second place was a $15 gift card.
Cousins Hadley Havelka and Katie Hartgrave brainstormed until they came up with an idea for their display, which is based on the classic Christmas tale of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
“We picked Rudolph because we liked the story,” Hadley said.
The three cupcake reindeers made from frosting, pretzels and a red Skittle for the nose, pulled a golden sleigh topped by Santa. The reins were made from red Twizzlers.
Hadley said they were a little stressed at the beginning because their frosting wasn’t as smooth as they wanted. But they persevered and ended up in third place, winning a $10 gift card.
VanAckeren said they have held this is the fourth time they have held the cupcake decorating contest at the library. She was pleased with how all of the displays turned out.
“Everybody did so, so well,” she said.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.