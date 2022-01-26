Final VFW Drive totals added up

The drive distributes toys, warm clothing, blankets and food to families throughout Saunders County, with the exception of the communities of Ashland and Memphis, where local organizations have their own programs.

Starting in late November, donations begin pouring in for the drive. Toys and food are dropped off at the Wahoo Newspaper office and FirstBank Nebraska in Wahoo. The Wahoo Newspaper publishes weekly lists of donations to acknowledge the generous benefactors.

Money that is donated is used to pay for additional items and to fill the food baskets. On the Saturday before Christmas, volunteers gather to deliver the boxes and bags throughout the county.

Up until a few years ago, the local Health and Human Services agency helped identify families who would benefit from the drive. However, that system was discontinued in 2009 and now families sign up by contacting the Libals or Syverson. With the help of the VFW, forms are also distributed throughout the county to schools, businesses and post offices.