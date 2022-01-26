Final VFW Drive totals added up

WAHOO – Deliveries of food, toys and warm clothing made the Christmas season merrier for more than 125 families and over 200 children in Saunders County last month through the VFW Christmas Drive.
The project began in 1962 by the late Ray Syverson of Wahoo as a way to extend the holiday spirit throughout the area. He enlisted fellow members of Wahoo VFW Post 4502 to gather food and toys to help families in need.
Ray’s wife, Lorraine, and daughter and son-in-law Michelle and Jason Libal have kept the campaign going over the years, with the help of volunteers from the VFW and the community, along with the generosity of the communities they serve.
Jason Libal said they received a record amount of money donated during the 2021 drive – just over $30,000.
“This is probably the highest we’ve ever had come through,” he said.
With the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and other economic challenges, it is especially gratifying to have such a great influx of donations, Libal said.
“Despite the tough economic conditions with the pandemic, people were willing to give,” he said. “We were really pleased and appreciative of the donations.”
The drive distributes toys, warm clothing, blankets and food to families throughout Saunders County, with the exception of the communities of Ashland and Memphis, where local organizations have their own programs.
Starting in late November, donations begin pouring in for the drive. Toys and food are dropped off at the Wahoo Newspaper office and FirstBank Nebraska in Wahoo. The Wahoo Newspaper publishes weekly lists of donations to acknowledge the generous benefactors.
Money that is donated is used to pay for additional items and to fill the food baskets. On the Saturday before Christmas, volunteers gather to deliver the boxes and bags throughout the county.
Up until a few years ago, the local Health and Human Services agency helped identify families who would benefit from the drive. However, that system was discontinued in 2009 and now families sign up by contacting the Libals or Syverson. With the help of the VFW, forms are also distributed throughout the county to schools, businesses and post offices.
When the HHS was involved in the program, there was an average of 200 families helped each year. Under the current system, there are fewer families who register. But the numbers are increasing each year. Libal said last year they helped about 100 families, compared to over 125 this year.
“It is a little bit higher than what we were a year ago,” he said.
Libal said the monetary donations they receive during the Christmas campaign are used throughout the year. The campaign helps families by providing financial aid for bills, giving away school supplies before the school year begins and distributing food baskets at Thanksgiving.
“We try to utilize funds as much as possible,” he said.
Libal credits the members of Wahoo VFW Post 4502 with keeping the drive alive.
“The VFW guys in Wahoo have been fantastic to work with,” he said.
Libal said he, his wife and mother-in-law, enjoy continuing Ray Syverson’s legacy with the VFW Christmas Drive.
“This is a great way to do that and help some folks in the process,” he said.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.
