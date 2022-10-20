Fictional thriller novel set in Wahoo

WAHOO – Wahoo and other parts of Saunders County are the setting for a psychological thriller with a Halloween vibe written by a Minnesota man.

“Shiny in the Shade” was self-published by Peter Rudh of Rothsay, Minnesota at the end of May. The 400-page fictional work is sold online on Amazon and Barnes and Noble websites.

The book is also at the Wahoo Public Library.

Rudh’s main character, John, is the manager of an ethanol plant near Wahoo. He finds out that the second in charge, who is also related to the owners, is stealing from the plant, along with other employees.

“There’s a shadow over the plant because they had an embezzler,” Rudh said.

During an accident at work, John is buried in corn and his heart stops, but he is brought back to life with a defibrillator.

Severe pressure he feels from work and home cause John’s personality to split. At one point, he has a dream that pumpkins are talking to him.

Rudh knew he wanted his novel to take place in and around an ethanol plant near a river, but at first he wasn’t sure where it would be located.

When he started writing, he opened a map and focused on Nebraska.

Nebraska has corn, a necessary ingredient for ethanol. He did some research and learned that there are ethanol plants in the eastern part of the state.

He thought the banks of the Platte River could be the perfect place for John and his wife to live.

So he settled on Saunders County. He made a trip to Wahoo, visiting the local library, the Saunders County Museum, the county courthouse and the police station.

Rudh also drove around the countryside and along the river to get a feel for the area.

A lot of his research was done online as well. There Rudh learned about the Nebraska Ordnance Plant near Mead, which manufactured bombs in World War II and later housed Atlas nuclear missiles.

Rudh references the old plant and other area landmarks in the novel.

“I just tried to work in a lot of neat stuff that I think people in your area will get a kick out of,” he said.

It took Rudh three years to research and write the novel, spending most of his mornings at the computer after a few cups of coffee.

Writing has been a dream of Rudh’s for many years. He penned a few short stories and articles over the years, but had never tackled a task as big as a novel until he recently retired from a career as the owner of a business where he bought, sold and restored muscle cars.

Although his life may seem pretty normal, Rudh said his dreams have provided a lot of color in his life. He writes them down and uses them as inspiration for his writing.

“I kind have an imagination and I’m a very vivid dreamer,” he said.

As a fan of Stephen King, Rudh was drawn to the genre of psychological thriller.

“Shiny in the Shade” may provide thrills, but it’s not too much, Rudh said.

“You can read this one before you go to bed,” he said.

Rudh self-published the book because trying to get a book deal with a publisher is a lengthy and often discouraging process.

“I wanted to publish the book before I pass away,” he said.

Rudh is focusing on promoting “Shiny in the Shade” before starting on his next novel, which could be a sequel or may go in a different direction.

He hopes to schedule a book signing in Wahoo in the near future.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.