Erhlich sentenced on final charges

WAHOO – After a plea agreement, the criminal case against a Wahoo man who is spending time in prison for a 2019 incident is finally completed.

On Aug. 22, Saunders County District Court Judge Christina Marroquin sentenced Jeffrey Ehrlich, 63, of Wahoo to 12 to 18 months in jail for attempt of a class 3 or class 3A felony. The sentence will be served concurrently with the 11 to 13 years in prison Ehrlich received after a jury trial in 2020.

According to an affidavit filed in court, law enforcement officers were called to the Ehrlich home on Aug. 13, 2019 after Ehrlich had called a neighbor to say he had assaulted his son, made threats to the Wahoo Police Department and threatened suicide.

When a Saunders County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene, Ehrlich was behind the wheel of a semi. Ehrlich got out of the vehicle and struck the deputy with an aluminum baseball bat. He then jumped back into the semi and drove directly at an empty Wahoo Police cruiser. As the police officer ran into a yard and behind a tree, Ehrlich continued pursuing in the semi.

Ehrlich collided with both law enforcement vehicles and was not able to drive away because the semi was attached to one of the cruisers.

On Oct. 5, 2020, Ehrlich was sentenced to five to six years in the state correctional system on two counts each of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Marroquin ordered that the sentences be served consecutively. He also was sentenced to one year in prison to be served concurrently for each of the following charges: assault on an officer, terroristic threats (two counts) and child abuse.

Ehrlich was found not guilty on one count each of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The jury deadlocked on two counts – attempted felony and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony – and a mistrial was declared.

Deputy Saunders County Attorney Jonathan Frazer said a jury trial was rescheduled, but a plea agreement was reached before the trial was held. The county attorney’s office agreed to drop the charge of use of a weapon to commit a felony if Ehrlich pleaded no contest to attempt of a felony.

“At the end of the day, we felt that was a fair resolution,” Frazer said.

Ehrlich is incarcerated at the Omaha Correctional Center in Omaha. He appeared in court by video.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.