Ehrlich files appearl

WAHOO – A Wahoo man in prison for attacking law enforcement officers with a semi is appealing his sentence.
Jeffrey Ehrlich of Wahoo was sentenced in Saunders County District Court to 11 to 13 years on six charges that were leveled against him following a 2019 incident.
On Oct. 6, Ehrlich filed an appeal with the Court of Appeals for his conviction on counts of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and child abuse.
The incident took place Aug. 13, 2019, in Wahoo. Details of the incident were released in an affidavit filed in court. Law enforcement officers were sent to the Ehrlich residence after Ehrlich had called a neighbor to tell them he’d attacked his son. In that phone call he also threatened to harm local law enforcement officers.
Ehrlich was in his semi when Saunders County Sheriff’s Deputy James Haiar arrived on the scene. Ehrlich got out of the vehicle and struck the deputy in the chest with an aluminum baseball bat. The suspect then jumped back into the semi and drove directly at a Wahoo Police cruiser. Wahoo Officer Ryan Martin was out of the vehicle and ran behind a tree, but Ehrlich continued pursuing in the semi, driving over the curb and stopping about five feet from the officer.
Ehrlich then rammed the police cruiser and the deputy’s vehicle with the semi and attempted to drive away, but the semi was attached to a cruiser. He was taken into custody by Haiar and Martin.
Erhlich was sentenced by Saunders County District Court Judge Christina Marroquin to spend five to six years in the state correctional system on two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. These charges were ordered to be served consecutively. He also was sentenced to one year in prison to be served concurrently for each of the following charges: assault on an officer, terroristic threats (two counts) and child abuse.
The defendant was found not guilty by the jury on one count of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. The jury was deadlocked on two counts against Ehrlich – attempted felony and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony – and a mistrial was declared for both.
The original trial was held in Seward County after the defendant requested and was granted a change of venue.