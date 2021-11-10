Ehrlich files appearl

WAHOO – A Wahoo man in prison for attacking law enforcement officers with a semi is appealing his sentence.

Jeffrey Ehrlich of Wahoo was sentenced in Saunders County District Court to 11 to 13 years on six charges that were leveled against him following a 2019 incident.

On Oct. 6, Ehrlich filed an appeal with the Court of Appeals for his conviction on counts of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and child abuse.

The incident took place Aug. 13, 2019, in Wahoo. Details of the incident were released in an affidavit filed in court. Law enforcement officers were sent to the Ehrlich residence after Ehrlich had called a neighbor to tell them he’d attacked his son. In that phone call he also threatened to harm local law enforcement officers.

Ehrlich was in his semi when Saunders County Sheriff’s Deputy James Haiar arrived on the scene. Ehrlich got out of the vehicle and struck the deputy in the chest with an aluminum baseball bat. The suspect then jumped back into the semi and drove directly at a Wahoo Police cruiser. Wahoo Officer Ryan Martin was out of the vehicle and ran behind a tree, but Ehrlich continued pursuing in the semi, driving over the curb and stopping about five feet from the officer.