Eddie, Sullivan, Pfeiffer elected to Wahoo School Board

WAHOO – Unofficial election results show two incumbents on the Wahoo Board of Education were not re-elected.

Results posted at 12 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 show Board President Rob Brigham and Board Secretary Lora Iversen were not retained by voters in the school district who were asked to choose three names from the list of five candidates.

The top vote-getter was incumbent Brett Eddie, with 1,602 votes. He will retain his seat on the school board.

Wahoo attorney Bob Sullivan earned a seat on the school board by receiving 1,528 votes, followed closely by local business owner Di Pfeiffer, who got 1,506 votes.

Brigham’s vote total was 1,282, while 1,298 voters blackened the oval next to Iversen’s name.

There were 45 votes cast for write-ins.

The election results are considered unofficial until the election commissioner, which is the Saunders County clerk, has certified the official results.