BRAINARD – The East Butler High School students recognized for their academic excellence in the fire semester of the 2022-23 school year by placement on the Honor Roll are as follows.
An asterisk behind the name indicates the student had all A’s.
A Honor Roll
Seniors – Reid Glasshoff, Katie Haney, Hilary Kabourek, Haley Klement, Camryn Kocian, Reece Kocian, Saige Patocka, Alex Pierce, Lindsey Prochaska, Sara Stanek, Kody Tejral and Kaleen Zak.
Juniors – Rylie Biltoft, Meagan Janak, *Reese Kozisek, Addison Kriz, *Sydney Pernicek, Caden Stara and Miranda Strizek.
Sophomores – Faye Belew, Leah Bongers, Morgan Havlovic, Malorie Spatz, Hannah Strizek,
Freshmen – *Jason Bongers,
*Dylan Klement, Michael Kunasek, *Jacob Pekarek, Jonathan Pytlik, Vincent Vandenberg, Drew Wachal and Chase Bohac.
Eighth grade – Kate Janak,
Vance Pelan, Jessica Prochaska, *Chance Rohda, *Kourtney Tejral, *Henry Weverka,
Seventh grade – Bailey Benes, *Nathaniel Eldridge, *Emily Lyons, *Margret Pekarek, *Lucy Polivka, Addison Rolfsmeier and Marnita Spatz.
Seniors – Mason Anderson, Lane Bohac, Carynn Bongers, Ariell Niemann, Kate Rathjen and Sierra Rhynalds.
Juniors – Madison DeWitt, Cloe Keagy, Lauren Sousek and Ryan Sullivan.
Sophomores – Justin Bongers, Logan Buresh, Alexis Forney, Kale Glasshoff, Nevayla Hilton, Emily Kamm, Dylan Marett, Madalynn Marsh,
Jaidyn Roberts and Mackennah Spatz.
Freshmen – Kendol Benes, Austin Biltoft, Addison Bohaty, Elliot Bouc, Brittney Buresh, Jorja Dailey, Rocco Hageman, Keigan Kocian, Tristan Kocian, Alecia Kovar, Lillian Kriz, Zoey Patocka, Kaydence Schauer, Nevaeh Schulte and Anthony Sesemann.
Eighth grade – Isabella Christian, Gunner Fencl, Ryder Jarecki, Margaret Klabenes, Grant Kozisek, Calvin Lavicky, Dane Sova and Elizabeth VanDerslice.
Seventh grade – Jett Bailey,
Emma Bouc, Francesca Hageman, Kaley Micek, Caleb Osmera, Kloey Pelan, Wyatt Steager, Waylon Thompson, Eva Vandenberg and Spencer Vandenberg.