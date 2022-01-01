 Skip to main content
East Butler FFA qualifies for State
STATE FFA: East Butler FFA members that competed in District Speaking contests include (front row, left to right) Jason Bongers, Grant Kozisek, Anthony Sesemann, Dylan Klement, Sylvia Piitz; (middle row) Vincent Vandenberg, Reese Kozisek, Sydney Pernicek, Haley Klement, Sara Stanak, Lauren Sousek, Jacob Pekarek; (back row) Miranda Strizek, Alex Pierce, Dustin Jelinek, Justin Bongers, Mackennah Spatz, Morgan Havlovic, Faye Belew.

BRAINARD - East Butler FFA members recently competed in the District 2 FFA Leadership Development Events held at Newman Grove. LDE contests are individual and team speaking events. Students qualify for the State FFA competition in April by placing in the top two placings. The results are as follows:

Creed Speaking - Morgan Havlovic, blue and Faye Belew, blue.

Junior Public Speaking - Lauren Sousek, blue.

Cooperative Speaking - Alex Pierce, blue and tate alternate.

Extemporaneous Speaking - Miranda Strizek, blue.

Employment Skills - Reese Kozisek, blue.

Discovery Speaking - Vincent Vandenberg, second place purple and State Qualifier.

Ag Literacy Speaking - Jacob Pekarek, purple.

Ag Demonstration - Team 1 Justin Bongers, Mackennah Spatz, Dustin Jelinek, fourth place purple; Team 2 Miranda Strizek, Sara Stanak, Haley Klement and Sydney Pernicek, second place purple and State Qualifier.

Junior High Quiz Bowl - Team 1 Sylvia Piitz, Vincent Vandenberg, Jacob Pekarek and Dylan Klement, runner-up; Team 2 Grant Kozisek, Jason Bongers and Anthony Sesemann, blue.

