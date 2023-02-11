WAHOO – Thanks to a funding grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, Saunders County deputies were able to participate in the nationwide crackdown on impaired driving during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign from Dec. 16, 2022 through Jan. 1, 2023.

During the grant period, Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg reported that deputies issued 35 citations and a total of 112 warnings. Out of this total, five arrests were for driving while intoxicated, two fugitive apprehensions, two citations for open container, one for minor in possession, along with numerous other vehicle and minor violations.

Lichtenberg urges motorists to be alert for impaired drivers year-round. If you see an impaired driver on Saunders County roads, report them by calling 402-443-1000 or 911.