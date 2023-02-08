RAYMOND — If Raymond Central hopes to build a new elementary school building on its central site campus, it needs to identify a water source to supply its future facility. Based on a first round of well drilling tests, that source might be on the southeast side of the district’s central property, near the intersection of North 12th Street and Agnew Road.

At the January Raymond Central Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Lynn Johnson said well drillers found a promising “sweet spot” about a quarter mile north of Agnew Road and 600 feet west of 12th Street.

Johnson said the water supply at that location was pumping over 100 gallons of water per minute. The current middle school/high school building operates using wells that each pump about 40 gallons of water per minute.

Moser Well Drilling of Hickman drilled at the site on Dec. 13 and chose the location based on the recommendation of the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District. Drilling results showed that at 110 feet below ground level, clay gave way to sandstone and shale, and at 117 feet, the solid material turned to a fine sandstone layer from which water could be sourced.

Using an air lift pump, Moser’s results showed more than 100 gallons of water being pumped per minute.

“It’s a really good area for a well. There’s a lot of water there,” Allen Moser said.

But he said a final decision as to whether to install a permanent well at the site can not be made based exclusively on the gallons being pumped per minute and the water’s quality, but rather through investigating the size of the geologic aquifer supplying the water. He said there could be concerns that the aquifer encompasses just a “pocket” of water, and he said the school district would be wise to conduct further testing to determine the aquifer’s size and the stability of its water supply.

“It’s a real good-pumping well,” Moser said. “They just need to get the self-assurance that it’s going to be a long-term aquifer.”

A sample of the water sourced from the aquifer was sent to AgSource Laboratories in Lincoln to be tested for contaminants, and the results show water that appears to rival the quality of the water at Lincoln’s wellfields in Ashland.

“As far as the makeup of the water, the water quality looks good,” said Becky Schuerman, a domestic water and wastewater manager in the University of Nebraska Extension’s Lancaster County office.

According to 2021 testing of Lincoln’s water by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, the water’s total hardness — which measures water’s mineral content — was 199 parts per-million. The water from Raymond Central’s property was 89.87 parts per-million.

“When I saw the hardness in those tests, I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, what do they have, a water softener down there in the Earth that’s making the water that soft?’” Moser said. “That’s fantastic water.”

Lincoln’s water also contained about three times more nitrate than Raymond Central’s water, at 1.62 parts per-million versus 0.51 parts per-million.

The Raymond Central wellwater’s salt content also tested significantly lower than the 2021 test of Lincoln’s water, with Lincoln’s water testing at 31 parts per-million and 21 parts per-million for sodium and chloride, respectively. The Raymond Central well tested at 16.73 parts per-million for sodium and 5.74 parts per-million for chloride.

Despite the water’s apparent quality, Schuerman said it would still be difficult to say whether the geologic aquifer would be able to meet the needs of a school, as the size of the aquifer and the specific water requirements of a new building have not yet been determined.

“But as far as the well quality goes and everything else, it looks like a fine-producing well with good water quality,” Schuerman said.

The ability of the central site to provide an adequate water source for a new school building has been called into question in recent months, particularly by community members who oppose a consolidated elementary school format.