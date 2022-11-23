Donations slow down during second week

WAHOO – The second week of the 60th annual VFW Christmas Drive saw minimal donations come in, and many more are needed in the coming weeks.

Preparations continue for the campaign, which will culminate with the delivery of toy and food boxes on Dec. 17.

Monetary and toy donations continue to come in, however, at a very slow rate, according to Drive Coordinators Jason and Michelle Libal.

“Donations to this point have been a little slow. However, we are hopeful things will pick up over the next couple of weeks. Obviously, strong donations are critical to a successful drive,” Jason Libal said. “We are hopeful that this is once again the case. Once again, due difficult economic conditions and the current high cost of living, we have seen an early increase in the number of applications as compared to past years at this time.”

Deliveries of food and toy baskets will be held on the afternoon of Dec. 17. Deliveries will be made to more than 100 families in Wahoo, Yutan, Ceresco, Weston, Mead, Ithaca, Leshara, Cedar Bluffs, Morse Bluff, Colon, Ceresco, Prague and Touhy.

“The drive will not serve the Ashland and Memphis areas as a drive is already currently in place there,” Libal said.

Last year’s drive was once again a successful one, with nearly 150 families served. But the coordinators said they would be happy to serve even more families this year. Recipients need to request a delivery from Jason and Michelle Libal directly at 402-429-8933.

“We want to make sure that we are assisting all of those in need this Christmas. Thus, it is critical that they contact us,” Jason Libal said.

Forms were also distributed throughout the county by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars organization and through the county schools. These forms need to be filled out and returned to the Libals as soon as possible.

Individuals receiving baskets need to be at home on the afternoon of Dec. 17. If this is not possible, prior arrangements must be made. No deliveries will be completed on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Donations may be mailed or delivered to Jason and Michelle Libal, 271 N. 31st St., Ashland, NE 68066; Wahoo Newspaper Office, 564 N. Broadway Street in Wahoo. Donations of toys must be made by Dec. 14. Monetary donations can be accepted at any time.

Donors may remain anonymous. A listing of recent donors is below.