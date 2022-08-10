Doc Little Dog Park opens

WAHOO – The city’s long-awaited first dog park announced its name as officials celebrated a soft opening last week.

On Aug. 5, the Wahoo Dog Park Committee opened the Doc Little Dog Park to the public. About a dozen dogs and their owners attended the short ceremony.

“This truly has been a community-wide effort with many people, organizations and businesses pitching in to make it a reality. The community support all along has been nothing short of amazing,” said Deb Wilcox, director of Saunders County Lost Pets and one of the members of the Wahoo Dog Park Committee.

“My dad would truly appreciate the community effort,” said Linda Little, daughter of the park’s namesake.

Wilcox said the committee was proud to name the dog park after Dr. John Little, also known as “Doc” Little, a former veterinarian that served the Wahoo area.

“He was a legend in this community,” she said.

Doc Little grew up in Monroe, Tennessee and graduated from Auburn University in Alabama in 1947 with a degree in veterinarian medicine. Six days after graduation, he and wife Lurine came to Wahoo in search of a practice that worked with large animals.

“Dad was interested in working where they had big numbers of cattle,” Linda Little said.

Doc went on a job interview in Mississippi along the way, but after speaking to Dr. Harold Hedlund in Wahoo, he knew that was where he was going to stay.

“He really loved his job and the people that he worked with,” Little said.

Doc and his partner’s first office was in downtown Wahoo until they built a new facility in 1965 on what was then the outskirts of Wahoo. They called it Green Acre Animal Clinic.

Doc treated mostly large animals during his career, with only about 20% of the practice devoted to small animals and pets. But Doc knew the important role dogs and other pets played, referring to them as family members.

After a family dog died, he told his daughter, “Remember, there is always another dog waiting that needs your love,” Little said in a tribute to her father on the Dog Little Dog Park Facebook page.

After 44 years in practice, Doc retired in 1991. Just 18 months later, he died from congestive heart failure. Little said the family believes his heart was weakened years earlier when he caught brucellosis, an undulant fever, while treating cattle. The normally active man was bedbound for three months and it took several more months before he was well enough to work unaided.

“It almost killed him,” she said.

Doc was usually too busy working to worry about his own health. Little said he was in the middle of treating a cow for a prolapsed uterus when he suffered a heart attack. He finished the task and asked the farmer if he happened to have any nitroglycerine on hand. The farmer had just recovered from a heart attack himself, so he did. Doc put the pill under his tongue and said, “Call the ambulance.”

Working with cattle, horses and other large animals could be dangerous work. Little remembers sitting at the kitchen table one night, waiting for her father to come home for dinner. He sat down and her mother asked if he had had an eventful day. He shrugged off the question. Then she mentioned the telltale hoof-shaped mark on his forehead.

“Were you kicked in the head by a cow?” she asked.

Doc talked fast, with a southern accent that was accentuated with a slight speech impediment. People in Wahoo tried to figure out where he was from, guessing he was Swedish, German or even Czech, not realizing he was a southern boy from Tennessee, Little said.

Doc drove even faster than he talked, roaring along the country roads at 90 miles an hour. He only learned to drive right before he headed west to Wahoo from Alabama.

“He famously didn’t drive well for the rest of his life,” his daughter said.

He was also famous for the work uniform he chose – snow white coveralls.

“During calving season, he could go through eight pairs of coveralls a day,” Little remembered.

Doc was loud, rowdy and charismatic, according to his daughter, and always looking for a good time.

“Everyone had a Doc Little story,” she said.

Along with his busy veterinary practice and raising a family, Doc also volunteered in the community through his church, as a Boy Scout and 4-H leader and by serving on local school and library boards. He also co-owned the 300 Bowl, a bowling alley with a skating rink in the basement where Wahoo kids spent their youth in the 1950s, 60s and 70s.

Doc would have praised the Wahoo Dog Park Committee for the years of planning and fundraising that took place in order for the dog park to become a reality, Little said.

“My dad really appreciated a truly community effort,” she said.

Little and her siblings watched as the committee “worked their tails off” to raise money for the dog park. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, progress slowed.

Last March, the Little family presented Wilcox with a check for $27,000, which helped the committee reach its fundraising goal. For the family’s generosity and in tribute to Doc’s service to the community, Wilcox suggested the park be named after the veterinarian.

Kevin Stuhr, director of parks and recreation for the City of Wahoo, said there is no formal policy set in place for naming city parks. But in his mind and the minds of other city officials, naming the dog park after Doc Little was an easy choice.

“For this project, the two considerations were the financial donation given by the family and his contributions over his lifetime,” Stuhr said.

The idea of a dog park in Wahoo has been tossed around for many years, but the Wahoo Dog Park project began around 2019 as a collaborative effort between Saunders County Lost Pets (SCLP) and the City of Wahoo.

A dog park committee was formed that included Wilcox, Stacy Ideus, Kim Homes, Veronica Jarrett and Dave and Becky Henke. Wilcox said each member brought unique gifts to the project. Dave Henke, an employee of JEO Consulting Group, worked in planning and preparation and his wife, Becky, contributed to the steering committee as well. Ideus provided marketing strategies and planning support, while Homes offered many ideas and was there whenever needed and Jarrett’s contributions were vital to the fundraising efforts.

The City of Wahoo gave a $30,000 financial contribution to the dog park, but their behind-the-scenes work is also to be noted. Stuhr said his employees took a former alfalfa field and transformed it into smooth turf suitable for dogs of all sizes.

“We’ve done a lot of work over the last two years to get it ready,” Stuhr said.

Stuhr said the project has been an example of cooperation between different local agencies.

“This has been a collaborative effort from the beginning between SCLP, the dog park committee and the city,” Stuhr said.

The day-to-day work at the park will be the responsibility of the city. Parks department employees will mow the grass, remove trash and maintain the equipment, and the city will foot the bill for the electricity.

“We will treat it as any other park in the system,” Stuhr said.

The city’s rules and regulations for parks will be enforced, along with some specific rules regarding dogs.

The parks and rec department will continue to work with the committee as the dog park becomes a part of everyday life for Wahoo residents. Stuhr said once the park has been in use for a while, they will meet to discuss what is working and make any improvements if they are needed.

There are still some items to be installed, including the shade structures and waterers, which have been delayed by supply chain issues. Other future plans include adding an agility course.

“We have donations for basically everything,” Wilcox said.

Little said her father would love the idea of a place where people can go with their dogs, sit on a bench and visit with someone new.

“Getting to know your neighbors over a shared love of dogs,” she said.

