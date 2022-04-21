‘Disney’s High School Musical’ is perfect fit for Neumann

WAHOO – A musical that pairs singing, a little dancing and basketball seems the perfect fit for the students at Bishop Neumann High School.

The school will stage “Disney’s High School Musical” at the Performance Learning Center (PLC) in Wahoo High School on April 29, 30 and May 1.

The musical is well-known, which will appeal to the public.

“I think the audience will enjoy it,” said Beverly Bettendorf, the Bishop Neumann drama director. “It’s definitely a people pleaser.”

Bishop Neumann puts on a musical every other year, rotating with a spring play in the off years. Bettendorf said she chose the show because she wanted the students to enjoy the experience.

“I knew the kids would have a lot of enthusiasm for it,” she said.

The musical is based on the ultra-popular Disney movie, which debuted on television in 2006. It produced a number of sequels and stage adaptations.

Bettendorf describes the plot as a “G-rated version of ‘Grease.’” The main characters, Troy and Gabriella, meet at a party. They don’t realize that they will both soon be attending the same high school.

When they meet again in the halls of East High School, Troy has slipped back into the jock clique, while newcomer Gabriella is not sure where she fits in. A math whiz, the Brainiacs try to recruit her.

Troy and Gabriella both decide to try out for the school musical, which causes an upheaval in their camps and the rest of the school. Troy’s teammates and coach tell him to “Get’cha Head in the Game,” while Gabriella is trying to figure out if she should join the science decathlon team. Twin thespians Sharpay and Ryan try to discourage the pair from auditioning.

The play showcases stereotypes, and Bettendorf’s direction has emphasized that. The actors were tasked with finding their own costumes, but were directed to choose certain hues selected for the different cliques. For example, the jocks will wear red, the Skater Dudes will don purple, and so on.

“It’s a historical costuming concept that we brought to a more modern play,” Bettendorf explained.

The show features a large cast, with 57 students involved on or off the stage. There are over 20 named parts and a large number of ensemble players.

“It’s the largest cast we’ve ever had,” Bettendorf said.

In the past, Bettendorf has struggled to get boys to audition for musicals. But this year, she had no problem finding boys who were interested in joining the cast.

“All the kids were excited to be auditioning,” she said.

Jordan Hiemstra, a three-year veteran of the Bishop Neuman stage, takes the lead as Troy. He shares the stage with another drama veteran, Teresa Quinn, who plays Gabriella.

Two of the most popular characters in the show, twins Sharpay and Ryan Evans, are played by a sibling duo. This is the first musical for Caitlin McGuigan, a sophomore. Her brother, Cadin McGuigan, was in the musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in 2019.

Julia Ingwerson is stepping onto the stage for the first time as Taylor McKessie, president of the science club.

The large cast provides many students a chance to be on stage.

“What’s nice about this show is it’s an ensemble piece,” said Bettendorf. “There’s a nice balance. A lot of kids get the opportunity to shine.”

The ensemble groups include the Bishop Neumann Spirit Squad, which gets a chance to dazzle on the stage.

“It gives them an opportunity to showcase their talents because we do have a very strong cheer team,” Bettendorf said.

Bishop Neumann cheer sponsor Amy Bartek helped choreograph the cheerleaders’ dance number. Bettendorf also enlisted Sara Vedral, who coaches youth basketball dribbling skills for the school system, to choreograph the basketball number.

For every musical or play, Bettendorf selects a student director/stage manager. This year, Leah Hurley has stepped up to the plate to take on the duties.

Hurley records every aspect of the show in a three-ring binder Bettendorf calls the “play book.”

“She’s very detail-oriented and perfect for that job,” Bettendorf said about Hurley.

Auditions were held in late January and rehearsals started a week later, lasting two hours a day every week day.

The cast must rehearse on the stage at Bishop Neumann High School until the week of the performances, when they can move to the PLC.

They get a lot done in the last week, Bettendorf said. They have basically four days to rehearse, set the lights, fine tune the sound and tweak other details.

“I’m always surprised,” she said. “The kids do a great job.”

The set design can be a challenge for a production that must move lock, stock and barrel in its final week.

“We’ve been creative in our set designs,” Bettendorf said.

The set features a set of dual staircases used in past productions, along with four 16-inch columns newly constructed for this musical.

Mike Erlacher, Dan Benes and Steve Sladky, fathers of cast and crew members, volunteered their services.

“They helped us create our set pieces this year,” Bettendorf said.

Although there are challenges, Bettendorf is grateful Wahoo Public Schools has shared the PLC with Bishop Neumann for the past 10 years.

“They have always been a very gracious host and very accommodating,” she said.

The PLC provides a more comfortable setting for the audience and gives the kids a chance to really be seen and heard as they perform.

“We’re very thankful to get to utilize such a beautiful facility,” Bettendorf added.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.