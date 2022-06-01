Developer’s agreement reached for former college campus area

WAHOO – The Wahoo City Council approved a developer’s agreement with a local church planning to remodel buildings on the former John F. Kennedy College campus.

At the council’s May 24 meeting, the agreement between People of Destiny and the City of Wahoo was approved with changes from the original document first presented by the city attorney to the developer on May 2.

City Attorney Jovan Lausterer said People of Destiny, led by Pastor Richard Vernon, asked to separate the original agreement between the timeline for professional work and the construction and completion of the project, which would include renovating two separate buildings – the gymnasium and East Hall.

Lausterer said the developer would like to hold off on decisions regarding construction and permits because they have had difficulties finding contractors and materials. Instead, they would like to focus on the design aspect now and go back to the construction portion in the autumn. As a result, the construction deadlines and liquid damages clause were removed from the agreement.

The agreement sets Sept. 30 as the deadline for the design phase, but Lausterer said there would not be penalties if the deadline were not met, however, the city could enforce nuisance complaints against the property owner regarding the structures in question after the extended deadline of Nov. 1.

The agreement lists a timeline for the project that indicates People of Destiny reached out to the city in 2020 about remodeling the gymnasium and East Hall. City officials informed the developer that the structures did not meet setback requirements.

In 2021, the developer informed the city that they had purchased an adjoining lot and planned to replat all of its lots on the campus in order to move forward with the gymnasium and East Hall renovations by Sept.1, 2022. The developer has completed work on East Hall, including roof repair and window replacement on the third and fourth floors and part of the second floor.

The developers agreement states the developer must apply for a variance for setback requirements by June 1, 2022, submit a lot combination request by Sept. 30, 2022 and complete replacement of windows in East Hall by July 31, 2022.

The council also spent a great deal of time again discussing the proposal to amend the city’s zoning regulations to allow ground-floor residential dwellings in the C-1 downtown zoning district.

Ordnance 2393 was approved on first reading by the council on April 28, with the condition that it would go back to the planning commission for discussion with members of the council’s general committee present at the meeting.

The planning commission did not pass a motion to move the original ordnance forward for approval at its April meeting. However, when the commission chairperson asked for a motion to deny, none was made.

At the planning commission’s next meeting on May 5, they discussed the pros and cons of the proposed zoning change.

But no vote was taken because it was not on the agenda as a voting item, Tracy Pfigler, a member of the planning commission, told the council on May 10.

The zoning change was proposed by Mike Sullivan of Lincolnshire Investments. Sullivan is a Wahoo native who is interested in development projects in the community.

At the May 24 meeting, the council voted to table the third and final reading and send the matter back to the planning commission for further study.

