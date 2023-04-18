MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa – A deputy with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office and his wife were critically injured in an accident on Easter Sunday.

On Sunday, April 9, Saunders County Deputy Thomas Janecek and his wife, Angela, were involved in a head on vehicle collision outside of Missouri Valley, Iowa possibly caused by an impaired driver that crossed into their lane of travel. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating.

Tom and Angela were air lifted by medical helicopter to Omaha area hospitals with critical injuries.

Their daughter, Sarah Deselms, set up a “Go Fund Me” site last Friday. The link is https://gofund.me/bf85ee94.

The original $10,000 goal was reached in less than a day. As of Monday, donations totaled almost $17,000.

Tom has been with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years, working as a road deputy and DARE officer. He started with the sheriff’s office as a part-time deputy in March 2003, and was promoted to full time a few months later. Angela has been in the nursing field for 19 years and advocates for suicide awareness and prevention.

The couple, who live in Ralston and have been married over 30 years, were taking their 1966 Chevy Impala for a Sunday drive when the collision occurred, according to the Go Fund Me page.

Angela suffered a broken hip, five rib fractures, a broken wrist, broken nose and some facial fractures. Tom has an open compound fracture of his right tibia. Surgeons placed a rod, pins and plate in his leg and foot. He also has multiple breaks in his left foot, an open fracture of the right wrist, a broken humerus and left shoulder, along with other injuries.

On Monday, family members posted that Angela was transferred to a rehabilitation facility and Tom had undergone surgery.