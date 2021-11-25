Deck the halls for a deserving senior in Wahoo area

WAHOO – As isolation continues to impact local seniors, Home Instead renews the important “Be a Santa to a Senior” program promising another season of holiday cheer.

“Be a Santa to a Senior” supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season. This is the 15th year for the local program that gives back to older adults and reminds them they are cherished by our community. The gifts collected, which are often necessity items such as toiletries, clothing and blankets, make a big impact and help area seniors combat the holiday blues.

“We’ve all experienced feelings of loneliness during the pandemic, and seniors are at a particularly high risk for isolation,” said John Hudnall owner of the Fremont Home Instead office. “Be a Santa to a Senior shows the older adults in our community that they are valued and thought of during the holidays.”

This year, the local Home Instead office is partnering with senior care communities and healthcare related organizations to provide gifts to approximately 200 seniors in the area.