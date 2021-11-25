Deck the halls for a deserving senior in Wahoo area

WAHOO – As isolation continues to impact local seniors, Home Instead renews the important “Be a Santa to a Senior” program promising another season of holiday cheer.
“Be a Santa to a Senior” supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season. This is the 15th year for the local program that gives back to older adults and reminds them they are cherished by our community. The gifts collected, which are often necessity items such as toiletries, clothing and blankets, make a big impact and help area seniors combat the holiday blues.
“We’ve all experienced feelings of loneliness during the pandemic, and seniors are at a particularly high risk for isolation,” said John Hudnall owner of the Fremont Home Instead office. “Be a Santa to a Senior shows the older adults in our community that they are valued and thought of during the holidays.”
This year, the local Home Instead office is partnering with senior care communities and healthcare related organizations to provide gifts to approximately 200 seniors in the area.
Individuals can visit one of the participating locations listed below and look for the “Be a Santa to a Senior” tree on display at Wahoo Pharmacy through Dec. 15. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped to the store with the ornament attached.
“A small act of kindness can make a big difference. And a heartfelt gift brightens the lives of older adults who may feel alone during the season,” said Hudnall. “Finding ways to care and support one another is important now more than ever and we are grateful for the community’s involvement every year.”
Since the program’s inception 18 years ago, “Be a Santa to a Senior” has helped provide more than 2 million gifts to over 750,000 seniors in North America and attracted upwards of 65,000 volunteers.
Gifts will be delivered to seniors in time for the holidays. Shoppers are encouraged to purchase as many gifts for seniors as they would like.
For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com.