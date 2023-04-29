CRETE – Dr. Bruce M. Garver of Omaha will present “Czech-Americans in Nebraska” at the Crete Public Library Community Room, 1515 Forest Avenue, on Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m.

The program, sponsored by Humanities Nebraska (HN) and Crete Friends of the Library, is free and open to the public.

Nebraskans of Czech descent will be particularly interested in this lecture that will cover the family life of new Czech-Americans and also aspects of intellectual and cultural life. Principle public institutions established by Czech-Americans, both religious and freethinking, such as Sokol, will be discussed. This program is part of the library’s 2023 Speakers Series.

Garver, professor emeritus at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, earned his Ph.D. in history from Yale University and began teaching at the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1976. He also taught Czech and immigrant history at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln between 1982 and 1990.

Garver was a professor for Doane University’s long-running Czech Studies Elderhostel where he taught the Politics and Immigration class. He has published extensively on Czech, Slovak and Austrian history, and on Czech immigrants in the United States.

“Czech-Americans in Nebraska” is one of approximately 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska. More information on Humanities Nebraska can be found at www.humanitiesnebraska.org (Speakers section), 402-474-2131, or e-mail info@humanitiesnebraska.org.