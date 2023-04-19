VALPARAISO – An early morning collision between a vehicle and a cow resulted in a fatality.

On Friday, April 14 at approximately 5:14 a.m. the Saunders County 9-1-1 dispatch center received a call from a passerby in reference to a single vehicle accident on Highway 79 between County Road E and County Road F, approximately 3 miles north of Valparaiso, according to a press release from Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation of the accident determined that sometime prior to 5:14 a.m., a 2006 Buick Rendezvous driven by Terel Johnson of Lincoln had been traveling northbound on Highway 79 when it struck a cow in the roadway. After striking the cow, the Buick left the roadway then impacted a tree.

Johnson, 48, was declared deceased at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.

At this time, there are no known witnesses to the accident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office at 402-443-1000.

Saunders County deputies were assisted by Valparaiso Fire and Rescue at the scene.