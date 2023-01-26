Courthouse Record

DISTRICT COURT

Judge Christina Marroquin

County Clerk Patty McEvoy

Civil Orders

Bradley G. Williams and Amy L. Williams vs. Mitchell P. Williams; Bruce L. Williams, trustee of Bruce L. Williams Revocable Trust; Amy M. Williams, trustee of Amy M. Williams Revocable Trust; Bruce Williams; Amy M. Williams; and John Doe and Jane Doe, real names unknown, order to dismiss.

Penny Mandina vs. Kevin Mandina, decree of dissolution.

COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner,

Clerk Magistrate

Criminal Orders

State of Nebraska vs. Cale Tweedy, Colon, driving under the influence-first offense, sentenced to six months probation, $500 fine, license revoked 60 days, Interlock device.

State of Nebraska vs. Domingo Anibal R. Rafael, Crete, driving under suspension/before reinstated-state, sentenced to $25 fine, license revoked one year.

Traffic

Saunders County Sheriff

Speeding: Kenneth M. Gordman, Ashland, $200.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Jacob F. May, Omaha, $25.

Careless driving: Nathan R. Sudik, Wahoo, $100.

No operator’s license/waiverable: Pilar Perez Garcia, Fremont, $75.

Nebraska State Patrol

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Jasmine N. Hunter, Lincoln, $25.

Unlawful/fictitious display of plates/renew tabs: Jasmine N. Hunter, Lincoln, $50.

Ashland Police Department

No operator’s license: Mark L. Rico, Memphis, $75.

Misuse of learner’s permit: Erinn Y. Cruzata Rivera, Lincoln, $100.

Improper/defective vehicle lighting: Erinn Y. Cruzata Rivera, Lincoln, $25.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Rex P. Davis, Ashland, $25.

REAL ESTATE

TRANSACTIONS

Rhonda Andresen,

Register of Deeds

David and Crystal Keiser to David and Crystal Keiser, lot 5, 6, 7 in block 28, Yutan of Yutan.

M.E. Collins Contracting Company, Inc. to M.E. Collins Contracting Company, Inc., 35-15-07 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Loran J. and Karen K. Houska to M.E. Collins Contracting Company, Inc., 35-15-07 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Donald L. Veskerna Trust to Larry D. Veskerna, et al, and Claudia J. Beasley, et al, partial lot 5, 6, in block 7, Wahoo of Wahoo.

Norma J. Veskerna Trust to Donald L. Veskerna Trust, partial lot 5, 6, in block 7, Wahoo of Wahoo.

Gordon F. and Cara J. Glade to Oak Hill Capital, LLC, lot 183, Sandy Pointe Lake Development First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

Thoms Family Trust to Dale Thoms, 01-13-08 partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4, S 1/2 SE 1/4, 06-13-09 SW 1/4.

Steven W. Johnson Trust to Harold O. Kolb, 09-13-09 W 1/2 SW 1/4.

Craig R. and Yvonne M. Hughes to Gerald D. County Trust, lot 3, Faith Place of Ashland.

Andrew N. and Leighanne Loges to Thomas J. and Jenelle Porter, partial lot 9, 10 in block 25, Stambaughs Second of Ashland.

Bradley G. and Amy L. Williams to Bruce L. and Amy M. Williams, 28-17-06 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Bruce L. and Amy M. Williams, et al, and Mitchell P. Williams, et al, to Bradley G. and Amy L. Williams, 28-17-06 NW 1/4 SE 1/4, S 1/2 SE 1/4.

Jacob D. and Christina M. Hansen to Jacob D. and Christina M. Hansen, 28-16-07 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4.

Marlin L. Jorgensen to Jacob D. and Christina M. Hansen, 28-16-07 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4.

Mueller Farms, LLC to 3126 Properties, LLC, 33-16-07 NW 1/4 NE 1/4, partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4, NW 1/4 NW 1/4.

Sabatka Bros, Inc. to Beverly A. Johnson Trust, lot 1R, Hospital Subdivisions First Replat of Wahoo.

Wesley A. and Kathleen R. Giehler to Zachary Gainforth, et al, and Brianna Craig, et al, lot 8, Valla Heights 4-16-8 of Rural Subdivisions.

Harold F. and Judith A. Rosenkotter to Jeanine F. Tillman Estate, lot 2 in block 1, Riverview 34-17-8 of Rural Subdivisions; lot 2 in block 1, Riverview First 34-17-8 of Rural Subdivisions.

Nelson Gas and Oil Co. to Whitehead Oil Company, lot 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and partial lot 10 in block 2, Jensens of Valparaiso.

Terence L. and Terri L. Chmelka to Terence L. Chmelka Trust, et al, and Terri L. Chmelka Trust, et al, 07-14-05 NW 1/4 SW 1/4, S 1/2 NW 1/4; 09-13-05 E 1/2 SW 1/4.