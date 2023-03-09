DISTRICT COURT

Judge Christina Marroquin

County Clerk Patty McEvoy

New Criminal Cases

State of Nebraska vs. Steven J. Fuehrer, Waverly, possession of methamphetamine, driving while revoked from DUI-subsequent.

State of Nebraska vs. Zachariah L. Siemer, Wahoo, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

State of Nebraska vs. Patrick A. Sardeson, Lincoln, theft-taking over $1,500-5,000, theft-taking $500-1,500.

Criminal Orders

State of Nebraska vs. Brandon Baker, Norfolk, post release suspension revoked, sentenced to 14 days jail (credit 16 days time served).

Civil Orders

Nicole E. Josephsen vs. Thomas D. Josephsen, decree for dissolution of marriage.

COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner,

Clerk Magistrate

Orders

State of Nebraska vs. Brandon L. Wolfe, Yutan, drive under suspension/before reinstated-state: $100 fine.

Traffic

Saunders County Sheriff

Speeding: Robert Haswell, Ashland, $25.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Samuel J. Crisler, Lincoln, $25.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

William Charles Renshaw of Wahoo and Stephanie Lynn Brown of Wahoo, applied Feb. 23.

Michael Ray Horst of Omaha and Melodae Dawn Morris of Omaha, applied Feb. 24.

REAL ESTATE

TRANSACTIONS

Rhonda Andresen,

Register of Deeds

Mark and Stephanie Healy to Troy L. and Lindsay R. Burkey Trust, Lot 117, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Fourth Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

Meduna Family Land, LLC to MAX-MFL, LLC, 27-16-07 partial N 1/2 NW 1/4.

Lynn Pelan Trust, et al, and Karen K. Pelan Trust, et al, to Ron L. and Susan J. Stazzoni, lot S-71, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.

Willis G. Henrichson to Curtis D. Miller, lot 7 and partial lot 8 in block 4, Williams Addition of Ceresco.

Bryce R. and Elizabeth A. Cook to Andrew Steadman, lot 1, 2, 3 in Block 3, Sapp Bros. of Wahoo.

Jason M. and Tiffany King to Jason A. and Tracy L. Larsen, lot 4 and partial lot 3 in block 3, Hansons First of Mead.

Leroy J. Hajek Trust to Russell L. Hajek, 01-16-06 N 1/2 NE 1/4.

Leroy J. Hajek Trust to Ricky J. and Alesia M. Hajek, 36-17-06 E 1/2 NW 1/4.

Leroy J. Hajek Trust to Logan Fredric Hajek, 36-17-06 NW 1/4 SW 1/4, partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.

Leroy J. Hajek Trust to Bruce R. and Callisa E. Hajek, 35-17-06 N 1/2 SE 1/4.

Melvin Sudbeck Homes, Inc. to Paul Feilmann, et al, and Patricia Wojtkiewicz, et al, lot 76, Itan Parkview Phase 2 of Yutan.

Dennis L. III and Erika L. Sayles to William III and Michaela Lowther, lot 9, Hidden Timbers Estates 34-17-8 of Rural Subdivisions.

Anthony and Mary Jo Lierman to William F. II and Renee F. Hancock, lot 12, North Highlands of Wahoo.

Loretta L. Dimmitt to James D. and Loretta L. Dimmitt, 16-13-09 partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4.

Malibu Holdings, LLC to Loy D. and Kitt E. Watley, lot 58, Estates Provence Phase 3 35-15-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Johnson Family Rentals, LLC to Green Pearl, LLC, block 25, Flora City of Ashland.

James D. and Marlene Bottger to Nathaniel and Racine Thompson, lot 1, 2, Crestview 34-17-8 of Rural Subdivisions.

Susanne L. Hruza, et al, and Norman Ted Granger Jr., et al, to Joan B. Hruza, 18-17-05 SW 1/4 NE 1/4.

Cythia A. Hruza to Joan B. Hruza, 18-17-05 NE 1/4 SW 1/4.

Ronald a. Havlovic, et al; Brian E. Havlovic, et al; Patrick A. Havlovic, et al, to PBR Farms, LLC, 20-15-05 partial E 1/2 SW 1/4, 29-15-05 E 1/2 NW 1/4.

Elizabeth L. Jenssen to Elizabeth L. Jenssen Trust, 30-17-07 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.

Otto Properties, LLC to Jim L. and Allison J. Pinkman, partial lot 1, 2 in block 21, Miller and Clark of Ashland.

Thoms Family Trust to Dale Thoms, 06-13-09 NE 1/4 SE 1/4, partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Steven C. and Kimberly A. Otte to Kristopher and Sonja Bruno, lot 5, Whispering Ridge Estates 6-15-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Daniel W. and Judy A. Hraban to Daniel W. and Judy A. Hraban, lot 2, Heritage Heights Replat 92 First Addition of Rural Subdivisions, 02-13-07 NE 1/4 NE 1/4, S 1/2 NE 1/4.

Mary Ann Hanke Estate to Judy A. Hraban, Lot 2, Heritage Heights Second Replat 92 First Addition of Rural Subdivisions, 02-13-07 partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4, NE 1/4 NE 1/4.

Roncka Living Trust to Gene Roncka Creative Arts, Inc., partial lot 5 in block 31, Flora City of Ashland.

Dennis and Rosemary Hicks, et al; Glenn and Roxane Hicks, et al; Jon and Amanda Nannen, et al, to Wagon Tongue Creek, LLC, 33-13-05 N 1/2 SW 1/4.

Roncka Living Trust to Mary A. Roncka Trust, lot 46, Willow Point 32-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.

Douglas D. Behrens to Jeffery J. and Sherone L. Stork, 32-17-08 partial W 1/2 SE 1/4.

Robert J. and Heather L. Hartgrave to Tricia Eaton, lot 15 and partial lot 16 in block 8, Prague of Prague.