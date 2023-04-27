DISTRICT COURT

Judge Christina Marroquin

County Clerk Patty McEvoy

New Criminal Cases

State of Nebraska vs. Amber L. Marsh, Ashland, possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, fictitious plates.

State of Nebraska vs. Jason J. Dorsey Sr., Wahoo, possession of a firearm with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, negligent child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance.

New Civil Cases

Dale A. Vanek vs. Collene M. Vanek, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Civil Orders

Christy J. Reeson vs. Jan P. Reeson, decree for dissolution of marriage.

COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner, Clerk Magistrate Traffic Saunders County Sheriff

Speeding: Thomas J. Baumert, Lincoln, $25.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Kenneth L. Childers, Omaha, $25.

No operator’s license/waiverable: Portillo Garcia S. Brando, Fremont, $75.

Fail to yield right-of-way entering roadway: Portillo Garcia S. Brando, Fremont, $25.

Nebraska State Patrol

Speeding: Bryan Bedolla, Grand Island, $75.

Failure to use child restraint: Marcus J. Kyle, Ogden, Iowa, $25.

Wahoo Police Department

Violate stop or yield sign: Timothy Vice, Wahoo, $50; Justin J. Johnson, Wahoo, $75.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van-51-plus days: Timothy Vice, Wahoo, $200.

Unlawful/fictitious display of plates/renew tabs: Timothy Vice, Wahoo, $25.

Ashland Police Department

Speeding: Troy J. Anderson, Lincoln, $25.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Austin Jay Melia of Lincoln and Kali Lynn Hauschild of Wahoo, applied April 12.

Eric Michael Tvrdy of Valparaiso and Brittney Lynn Reinsch of Valparaiso, applied April 14.

REAL ESTATE

TRANSACTIONS

Rhonda Andresen,

Register of Deeds

Yost Properties, LLC to Abram D. and Stephanie M. Marshall, lot 1, Pohocco Heights West 23-16-8 of Rural Subdivisions.

Water Tower Place, LLC to Don Johnson Homes II, Inc., lot 10, North Highlands of Wahoo.

Otto Properties, LLC to Gaudencio Castro Torres, et al, and Elia Francisca Chavas, et al, 34-15-07 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Norman A. Kavan Trust to Randall C. Kavan, 24-16-06 partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Michael Ward, et al, and Sandra Frauen, et al, to Michael Ward, 33-13-07 partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4.

Brenda L. Elsasser to Keith and Heather Smith, lot 5, Adams Wagon Trail Ranches Lot 5 Third Replat First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

Brenda L. Elsasser to Keith and Heather Smith, lot 5, Adams Wagon Trail Ranches Third Subdivision (lot 7, 8) of Rural Subdivisions.

Brenda L. Elsasser, et al, and Keith and Heather Smith, et al, to Brenda L. Elsasser Trust, 12-16-08 partial SE 1/4 NW 1/4, partial SW 1/4 NE 1/4.

Elizabeth L. Ford, et al, and Richard A. Ford Jr., et al, to Richard A. Jr. and Deborah J. Ford, lot S-1124, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.

Preston A. IV and Sherry A. Clark to Preston Abert IV and Sherry A. Clark, partial lot 2, 3 in block 21, Flora City of Ashland.

Divis Family Trust to Gregory C. Divis, 21-15-07 NW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Charles J. Divis Trust to Gregory C. Divis, 23-15-07 W 1/2 NE 1/4.

Michael P. and Rhonda J. Cronican to Andrew J. and Jacqueline D. Horton, lot 1, Cronican Addition of Memphis.

Andrew J. and Jacqueline D. Horton to Michael P. and Rhonda G. Cronican, lot 2, Cronical Addition of Memphis.

Larry L. and Rida L. Knutzen to Paula D. Knutzen-Peatrowsky, 15-16-07 partial W 1/2 SE 1/4.

Larry L. and Rida L. Knutzen to Holly I. Knutzen, 32-17-07 partial E 1/2 SE 1/4.

Mielak Designs, LLC to Fred R. Kelly III Trust, lot 116, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Laura A. Steele to David V. and Kelly D. McGuire, block 64, County of Wahoo.

Joseph Semin to Joseph G. Semin Trust, lot 32, Sandy Pointe Lake Development of Rural Subdivisions.

Terence J. Sullivan Estate to Brian P. Sullivan, et al, and Todd M. Sullivan, et al, lot 5, 6 in block 1, Wahlstroms of Wahoo.

Allon D. and Rea-Anne E. Anderson to Allon D. and Rae-Anne E. Anderson, lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 in block 4, Chillbergs of Wahoo.